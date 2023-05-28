Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 release date, air time and plot on TLC

Doubling Down with the Derricos is set to return with another season soon. In the upcoming season, fans will get further insights about the Derricos family as they navigate life as a family of sixteen, two parents and their fourteen children.

IMDb reads about the upcoming season:

"In the new season of the Las Vegas family’s reality show, Karen and Deon face fresh challenges when raising their 14 kids, including multiple sets of multiples. They’ve outgrown their current home, but finding a new place that will comfortably fit a family of 16 is no easy task. To make matters worse, the cramped situation in their home is exacerbating Deon’s OCD."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 pm ET on TLC to watch the season premiere of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4.

All about Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 ahead of its season premiere

The Derricos return for another season with their giant family. The TLC family of 16 members has four sets of multiple children as explained by Deon in the trailer.

During the trailer for Doubling Down with the Derricos, the parents are seen struggling to raise the children by themselves and although they have help in the form of a village, they’re seen feeling overwhelmed about their situation.

As the kids grow up, they have questions, and things they want to know and the parents try to find a middle ground of what to tell them and what they’re still too young for. In one segment, one of their kids as the parents what canoodling is and the first thing they want to know is where they heard of the term.

In another scene, the cast members are seen having a tough time as their house isn’t big enough, one of the older kids tells Karen that the house feels like a zoo.

While in conversation with Deon, Karen states:

"This small house has caused a lot of stress. I try not ot get emotional but I want a bigger house."

However, she’s not the only one who feels overwhelmed as Deon is heard saying that it feels like the family lives in one room and that he can’t deal with it before he leaves the house and is seen driving off in the minivan.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos family will embark on many adventures in the upcoming season, including a camping trip and a trip to Detroit to celebrate GG’s 73rd birthday.

However, soon enough GG reveals that she has to continue chemotherapy and opens up to Deon about whether she can keep going through the treatment or not.

The show's trailer further teases a new family member, Deon’s late brother’s son, Amani who claims to be Chris’s son. Although they’re yet to do a DNA test to confirm his identity, GG already feels like meeting Amani has given her a new purpose. However, Deon is skeptical about Amani because he thinks that if he’s not actually Chris’s son, it would break GG’s heart.

