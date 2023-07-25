Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 8, titled Let's Stay Together, will air on TLC this Tuesday, July 25 at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere. The show features the Derrico family trying to raise 14 kids in Las Vegas.

In episode 8, fans will see the Derricos struggling to find a bigger home to move into. Karen, the mother, has been having a lot of trouble handling both—her new clothing business and the kids—in a small house with less number of rooms. They will also see a big house suited for them but their realtor might not have good news for them.

What to expect from Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 8?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"OCD flare-ups are in the forecast when Deon attempts to teach the quints the importance of chores; the family is determined to show Eric love on his birthday; Deon and Karen face frustration as they ramp up the search for their dream house."

This week on Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen, and Deon will ask the kids to help with the chores of the house, which might get a bit messy. Deon will teach the children how to do their work but will struggle with his own OCD. In a preview, he tells the children how to clean the toilet while trying to micromanage them.

Deon's young employee Eric, who often hangs out with the children and helps them with the basic stuff in life, will tell GG about his experience of living in foster care. He talks about never receiving any affection in his life and Deon surprises him by mentioning that he wants to "adopt him forever."

It looks like Eric will finally be a part of the family eve, though, Deon has already called him his eldest son.

What happened in Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 7?

TLC's description of the episode titled Mo Donuts, Mo Problems reads,

"To Deon's delight, Darian gets her first job at a doughnut shop, but she soon finds herself in over her head; the Derricos hold a car wash fundraiser for the family of Dawsyn's heart donor; GG's battle with chemo threatens to overwhelm her."

Last week on Doubling Down With the Derricos, Darian went to her first job interview so that she could be independent and hang out with more people at her job. She was very nervous during her interview and kept on making mistakes. Her boss decided to give her the opportunity to work for one trial day, where she gave the wrong order to a customer but still got the job.

The kids organized a car wash event to raise money for sending Miss Debbie to rehab for a month. They had a lot of fun together and were able to collect $430, but their goal was $750. So, the Derricos decided to cover the rest of the money themselves.

GG refused to take any more chemo treatments, much to the disappointment of Deon who kept on trying to change her decision.

TLC airs new episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.