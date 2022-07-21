''Dragons are back'': Twitter goes berserk as HBO drops House of the Dragon trailer

HBO's highly anticipated House of the Dragon trailer dropped on July 21, 2022, offering viewers a glimpse into several thrilling events that are expected to unfold this season.

Fans have been going berserk ever since the trailer-drop, and took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the show's premiere on HBO on August 21, 2022.

The series is a prequel to the iconic Game of Thrones and is set 200 years before the events of the show.

A closer look at House of the Dragon trailer

One of the highlights of the House of the Dragon trailer is Daemon Targaryen's arc. Daemon considers himself to be the new heir whilst conflicting opinions emerge. His niece Rhaenyra, daughter of King Viserys, is also among the contenders, but she faces tremendous opposition since ''No queen has ever sat the Iron Throne.''

The trailer also shows the daughter of Ser Otto Hightower - Alicent Hightower - who seems to play a crucial role in the entire battle for power since she wanted her son to be the new heir to the throne.

With several stunning action sequences to look forward to, the trailer maintains a gripping storyline, similar to Game of Thrones and viewers can expect an equally enthralling and entertaining series.

Fans psyched about House of the Dragon as HBO drops new trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the trailer for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. Some highlighted the character development of Rhaenyra Targaryen, who's caught in the midst of a devastating battle for power. Others talked about their favorite dragon design and shared stills from the trailer.

Out Of Context House of the Dragon @oochotd Here is a first glimpse from the new trailer. It appears to show one of the Targaryen claimants cutting themselves upon the jagged edges of the Iron Throne. In Westerosi culture it is believed that if the throne draws blood it is rejecting their claim to it. #HouseoftheDragon Here is a first glimpse from the new trailer. It appears to show one of the Targaryen claimants cutting themselves upon the jagged edges of the Iron Throne. In Westerosi culture it is believed that if the throne draws blood it is rejecting their claim to it. #HouseoftheDragon https://t.co/xhgLITQQwt

More details about House of the Dragon

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series focuses on the story of the Targaryens. The official synopsis of the show on HBO states:

''Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming...and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.''

The series stars Paddy Considine in the role of King Viserys I Targaryen, while Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen, respectively. Actress Milly Alcock dons the role of a young Rhaenyra. It also features actors like Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

The show is helmed by author George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal.

You can watch House of the Dragon on HBO on August 21, 2022.

