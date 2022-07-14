Drake's October World Weekend concert: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has announced his special concert series called October World Weekend, set to take place on July 28, July 29 and August 1, at venues across Toronto. The artist has billed the concerts as part of the Road to Ovo Fest Tour.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the release of Drake's recent album, Honestly, Nevermind.

In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

The three-day long concert will feature artists Drake has collaborated with throughout his career. The lineup includes names like Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, among others. The last day of the concert will also feature a Young Money reunion.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from July 15 on Ticketmaster.

A full list of Drake’s October World Weekend Concert venues

According to a post shared by Drake, October World Weekend will take place at the following venues:

July 28: All Canadian North Stars at History Stage

July 29: Chris Brown and Lil Baby at Budweiser Stage

August 1: Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj Young Money Reunion at Budweiser Stage

Tickets for the October World Weekend will be available via Ticketmaster starting July 15.

Drake recently released a surprise studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind

Honestly, Nevemind was released on June 17, 2022 and marks Drake’s seventh studio album. It includes 14 songs and has a runtime of around 52 minutes. It also features 21 Savage on the closing track, Jimmy Cooks, with no other collaborators listed.

Last month, the artist dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track Falling Back featured on his new album. In the new video, Drake can be seen getting married to several women.

The album received mixed reviews from critics and fans and made it to the Billboard 200. It also Drake’s 11th No. 1 project in the United States.

In a social media post, Drake said:

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

What is Young Money?

In 2005, American rapper Lil Wayne founded the Young Money Entertainment record label. Notables among Young Money’s current artists are Nicki Minaj, Drake Mack Maine, Lil Twist, and Cory Gunz. The label has released fourteen US albums that reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The albums released by the label include Tha Carter IV and Tha Carte V by Lil Wayne, Thank Me Later, Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, If You're Reading This It's Too Late, What a Time to Be Alive, Views, More Life and Scorpion by Drake, and Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded by Nicki Minaj.

The label has also released three compilation albums: We Are Young Money in 2009, Rich Gang in 2013 and Young Money: Rise of an Empire in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far