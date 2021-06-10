Corpse Husband, Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, and more congratulate Minecraft star Dream on reaching 23 million subscribers 

'Dream', the famous YouTuber known for his Minecraft playthroughs and speedruns, reached 23 million subscribers on June 9th. The 21-year-old content creator took to Twitter to mention the achievement.
Within fourteen hours of reaching the milestone on his YouTube channel, many of his Youtuber friends congratulated him on his accomplishment by responding to his post on Twitter.
Dream's Rise to Success
Dream is best known for his Minecraft playthroughs and speedrun content. His most recent video is another speedrun finale involving hunters. He has accrued two billion views from both his YouTube channels combined. He began his Youtube career in 2014 and gained substaintial following between 2019 and 2020.
Dream was recently interviewed by Anthony Padilla about his success as a faceless YouTuber. In it, he mentioned his plans to do a face reveal. The content creator said that he isn't afraid to show his face and he expects it to be the next step in his career.
Dream also mentioned his infamous cheating scandal and how his early videos took inspiration from PewDiePie's Minecraft series in 2019. The content creator recently dropped the music video for his song "Mask", which he initially released in May.
The video also depicts his friendship with fellow streamers GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap. The three-minute video is a representation of Dream's journey until now. Growing from 1 million subscribers in December 2019 to 20 million in March 2021, Dream has experienced a steep rise in popularity.
Other streamers commented on the YouTuber's achievement:
While most of his replies were positive in sharing his accomplishments and gratitude, many of his quoted tweet replies were suspicious of his fast-built success.
Three months ago, Dream celebrated the achievement of 20 million subscribers on his channel.
