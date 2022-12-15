"Dream of performing like them" LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha says a BLACKPINK Music Video changed her life

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha revealed in a recent interview that before she became an idol, she was "mindblown" after watching BLACKPINK's music video. She credited it for changing her life.

The rookie girl group made an appearance on Showterview With Sunmi. When the Gashina singer learned that Kazuha was a professional ballerina before her debut and had been practicing ballet for over 15 years, she asked:

“I guess you must have dreamed of becoming a ballerina. What made you dream of becoming an idol?”

Replying to it, LE SSERAFIM's rapper said:

"One day, I came across a music video of BLACKPINK. It felt very new to me who had only been doing ballet. It was very mind-blowing, and it made me dream of performing like them one day."

Kazuha confirms BLINK status and reveals BLACKPINK bias

The Japanese singer has on many occasions expressed her love and admiration for the YG Entertainment girl group, making her one among the BLINKS (BLACKPINK'S fandom).

Recent proof of her BLINK status came from a behind-the-scenes MAMA posted on YouTube. In the video, Kazuha was seen pointing to the stage and telling her bandmate Yunjin that she attended a BLACKPINK concert at the same venue i.e, the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in 2018.

Earlier this year, the fourth-generation idol revealed during a fancall that her bias from the four-member girl group is the lead vocalist, Jisoo.

Sserapinks rejoice while BLINKS name Kazuha their "president"

Fans of both groups (Sserapinks) were ecstatic to see Kazuha admitting her love for the Pink Venom singers, while BLACKPINK fans hailed her as their "president."

Fans were also quick to find out that the video, the 19-year-old idol referred to in Showterview was the one for BLACKPINK'S 2017 hit track BOOMBAYAH. Finding her admiration for her seniors adorable, they hoped that she gets to meet them in person soon.

Others also reacted to her BLACKPINK bias being Jisoo, by pointing out the similarities between the two singers. One fan said that they have the same singing style while another named them mother and daughter.

Anw❤️‍🔥 @anwluvrosiie @elsserafim I really hope one day she gets to meet them @elsserafim I really hope one day she gets to meet them 😭❤️

joe @elsserafim joe @elsserafim LE SSERAFIM's #KAZUHA says she fell in love with K-pop after listening to BLACKPINK. She randomly saw the “BOOMBAYAH” MV on YouTube. She said she also went to BLACKPINK's concert in Osaka. 🖤 LE SSERAFIM's #KAZUHA says she fell in love with K-pop after listening to BLACKPINK. She randomly saw the “BOOMBAYAH” MV on YouTube. She said she also went to BLACKPINK's concert in Osaka. 🖤💗 https://t.co/7tOmRuhRca It was the music video for BOOMBAYAH twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… It was the music video for BOOMBAYAH twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

joe @elsserafim Before, she was part of the audience but 4 years after, she's performing in that same stage with LE SSERAFIM 🥺 Before, she was part of the audience but 4 years after, she's performing in that same stage with LE SSERAFIM 🥺

Syddks 🖤💗 BP-CON @magicofmypinks @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK I wish to see an interaction between the pinks and her!! She was in the audience seat before, but now in the same industry as pinks. The pinks really inspire people!! @BBU_BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK I wish to see an interaction between the pinks and her!! She was in the audience seat before, but now in the same industry as pinks. The pinks really inspire people!! 💙

LE SSERAFIM's rise as K-pop's "It" girl group

Formed by HYBE and Source Music in 2022, the quintet comprising of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae is being hailed as one of the most successful groups to debut this year.

The group's comeback with Antifragile has put them on track to become K-pop's "It" girl group. The album set multiple records ever since its release. It charted for eight weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart and sold a million copies in 178 days, fastest for a fourth-generation group, while the single of the same name garnered a cumulative 100 million streams on Spotify.

Moreover, the group also recently won awards for the Best Musician and Best New Artist - Singer at the 2022 Asian Artist Awards along with other awards this year that confirm their super rookie status.

Poll : 0 votes