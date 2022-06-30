Dream Theater Indonesia concert 2022: Tickets, price, where to buy, dates and more

American progressive metal and prog rock band Dream Theater has announced a new concert slated to take place in Indonesia as part of their 2022 Top Of The World Tour. Dream Theater will perform at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java on August 10. The band was originally going to perform at the Allianz Ecopark Anco in Jakarta in 2020, as part of their Distance Over Time – Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory tour, but it was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band will also be performing at the Download Festival in Japan on August 14, following which they will embark on the South American leg of their tour. Check out all the tour dates below.

Dream Theater Indonesia 2022 Tickets

Tickets for Dream Theater's Indonesia concert are available in two categories. The tickets available in the Festival A category are priced at IDR 1,000k, and tickets available in the Festival B category are available for IDR750k.

On The Spot tickets for the festival are priced at IDR1,500k for Festival A and IDR1,000k for Festival B.

Ticket-holders for the previously-cancelled Distance Over Time tour will also be valid for the new concert. General ticket sales will begin on July 1 at 11:59 am WIB from the band’s official website.

Dream Theater 2022 Tour dates

AUG 10, 2022 -- Manahan Stadium -- Surakarta, Indonesia

AUG 14, 2022 -- Makuhari Messe Event Hall -- Chiba, Japan -- Download Festival Japan

AUG 31, 2022 -- Pavilhão Pacaembu -- São Paulo, Brazil

SEP 2, 2022 -- Rock In Rio, Barra da Tijuca -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

SEP 7, 2022 -- Movistar Arena -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

SEP 10, 2022 -- Quinta Vergara Amphitheater -- Viña del Mar, Chile

More about the band

Dream Theater is an American progressive metal band formed in 1985 under the name Majesty. The band began with John Petrucci, John Myung and Mike Portnoy while they were at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. The band members dropped out of college to focus on their band, which later became known as Dream Theater. As of now, the band consists of Petrucci, Myung, vocalist James LaBrie, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Mangini, with Petrucci and Myung remaining the constant and original members of the band. Portnoy left in 2010.

The band has released fifteen studio albums till date, with their highest-selling album being Images and Words, released in 1992. Most recently, the band won their first Grammy award for Best Metal Performance for their song The Alien from their 2021 album, A View from Top of the World. The album featured seven songs, and was released on October 22, 2021. The album was backed by four singles, The Alien, Invisible Monster, Awaken the Master and Transcending Time, and music videos were released for each of them.

The band received their first Grammy nomination in 2012 for On the Backs of Angels, which was nominated for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. In 2013, they received their second Grammy Nomination for Best Metal Performance for The Enemy Inside.

As of 2018, the band has sold over 12 million records and has received various Grammy nominations. The band has been referred to as one of the big three of the progressive metal genre, along with Queensrÿche and Fates Warning.

