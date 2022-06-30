Levitation Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Texas-based music festival, Levitation, slated from October 27 to 30, has announced its lineup. The four-day-long festival, inspired by the music of the 1960s, will feature headliners including The Jesus and Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and The Black Angels. The festival was founded in 2008 under Austin Psych Fest and focuses mainly on rock acts.

The Levitation Music festival is produced and developed by The Reverberation Appreciation Society, which consists of Rob Fitzpatrick, Oswald James, Christian Bland, and Alex Maas of The Black Angels.

Apart from Austin, the festival has also branched out to other cities in 2013 with the additions of Levitation France, Levitation Vancouver, and Levitation Chicago.

Levitation Festival 2022 lineup

Also performing at the festival are Osees, Viagra Boys, Shame, Sunflower Bean, Superorganism, Protomartyr, Acid Dad, Tropical Fuck Storm, A Giant Dog, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Os Mutantes, W.I.T.C.H, Protomartyr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, L7, Viagra Boys, Off!, Heartless Bastards, Cold Cave, Death Valley Girls, and Ringo Deathstarr, among others. More acts for the festival are likely to be announced soon.

Levitation tickets

Tickets for the 2022 iteration of the Levitation festival are available in the 4-day Stubbs and 4-day categories. The four-day pass in the general admission and Deluxe categories are priced at $395 and $799, respectively.

The four-day all-access pass guarantees access to all Levitation 2022 events, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, and Hotel Vegas. The four-day Deluxe pass will also give access to an exclusive screen-printed poster.

Along with benefits including access to an exclusive lounge, private bar and elevated viewing platform at the rear of the venue, access to a viewing area in front of the venue with limited space, private bathrooms, express entry along with complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The 4-day Stubbs pass available in the general admission and deluxe categories is priced at $190 and $485, respectively, and will give access to events at the Stubbs venue. The 4-day Stubs Deluxe category will give access to the benefits as the 4-day general admission passes, but access is restricted to the Stubbs Stage.

Headliners

The Jesus and Mary Chain are a Scottish alternative rock band that released their first single, Upside Down, in 1984, followed by their debut album Psychocandy which rose to critical acclaim in 1985.

The band comprises songwriter brothers Jim and William Reid. The band released five studio albums before disbanding in 1999 and reuniting again in 2007.

Also among the headliners are King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, an Australian band formed in 2010 in Melbourne. The band is known for exploring multiple genres and for, staging energetic live shows, and building a prolific discography.

The band comprises Stu Mackenzie, the vocalist who also plays the guitar, bass, keyboards, flute, and sitar. Also featuring on the vocals are Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig. They also play the guitar, bass, and keyboard.

The band also comprises Lucas Harwood, who plays the bass and keyboards, and Michael Cavanagh, who plays the drums and percussion. They have released twenty studio albums, ten live albums, two compilations, and three EPs.

The Black Angels are an American psychedelic rock band formed in Austin, Texas, in 2004. The band got their name from the Velvet Underground’s The Black Angel’s Death Song. The band rose to popularity in 2005 when it featured on a dual-disc compilation album of psychedelic music called Psychedelica Vol. 1. They were also famous on the now-defunct social media platform, MySpace.

The 2013 and 2014 iterations of the festival were held at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas, located on the Colorado River. It was the first year the festival was held at a completely outdoor venue with three stages: music, camping, and a poster series that featured US and international artists.

Headliners in the previous years have included The Zombies, Panda Bear, The Horrors, Loop, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Montreal, The Dandy Warhols, and The Black Angels, among others.

