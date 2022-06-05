Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022 and 2023 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced new tour dates in support of their recent album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!

The North America leg of the tour kicks off on October 28 in Austin with stops in Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Brooklyn among other cities, before wrapping up on November 19 in Burlington.

The band has also announced two Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere Hall on November 16 and November 17. Tickets for all US shows went on sale Friday, June 3 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster

Godspeed You! Black Emperor's North America tour dates 2022

August 27 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain't No Picnic

October 28 - Austin, TX: TBD

October 29 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall

October 30 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!

October 31 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre

November 1 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre

November 3 -- St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall

November 4 -- Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater

November 5 -- Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre

November 6 -- Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)

November 7 -- Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre

November 8 -- Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre

November 10 -- Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse

November 11 -- Asheville, NC: Orange Peel

November 12 -- Nelsonville, OH: Stuart's Opera House

November 13 -- Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre

November 15 -- Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom

November 16 -- Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

November 17 -- Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere

November 18 -- Portland, ME: State Theatre

November 19 -- Burlington, VT: Higher Ground

2022/2023 Europe/UK tour dates, as announced by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will also perform in Europe and the UK before heading to the US. They will once again perform in Europe in April 2023. Tickets for the European tour dates are also available via Ticketmaster.

July 13 -- Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater

July 15 -- Athens, GR: The Acropolis

September 17 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire

September 18 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland

September 19 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory

September 20 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

September 21 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

September 22 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom

September 23 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy

September 25 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre

September 26 - Brussels, BE: Botanique

September 27 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller

September 28 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus

September 29 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle

September 30 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle

October 01 -- Bologna, IT: Estragon

October 03 -- Rome, IT: Atlantico

October 4 -- Milano, IT: Alcatraz

October 05 -- Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai

October 06 -- Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa

October 08 -- Toulouse, FR: Bikini

October 9 -- Barcelona, ES: AMFest

October 10 -- Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest

October 9 -- Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca

October 12 -- Madrid, ES: Sala But

October 13 -- Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27

October 15 -- Porto, PT: Amplifest

April 2023 dates

April 9 -- Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso

April 10 -- Diksmuide, BE: 4AD

April 11 -- Lille, FR: L'Aeronef

April 12 -- Rennes, FR: Le MeM

April 14 -- Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur

April 17 -- Karlsruhe, DE: Substage

April 18 -- Cologne, DE: Kantine

April 21 -- Copenhagen, DK: Vega

April 22 -- Aarhus, DK: Voxhall

More about Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Godspeed You! Black Emperor was formed in Montreal, Quebec in 1994. The current members of the band include Efrim Menuck (guitars), Mauro Pezzente (bass guitar), Mike Moya (guitar), Thierry Amar (bass guitar), David Bryant (guitar), Aidan Girt (Drums), Sophie Trudeau (violin), Karl Lemieu (film projections), Timothy Herzog (drums), and Philippe Leonard (film projections).

The band released albums consistently from 1997 to 2003, after which they went on an indefinite hiatus. However, the band reunited in 2010 and have released four albums since, the most recent of which is G_d's Pee at State's End! (April 2021).

Godspeed You! Black Emperor is known for their use of field recordings, spoken word monologues, and the way they highlight dystopian, anarchist and anti-war themes.

