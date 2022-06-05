Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022 and 2023 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Canadian post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced new tour dates in support of their recent album, G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!
The North America leg of the tour kicks off on October 28 in Austin with stops in Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Brooklyn among other cities, before wrapping up on November 19 in Burlington.
The band has also announced two Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere Hall on November 16 and November 17. Tickets for all US shows went on sale Friday, June 3 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster
Godspeed You! Black Emperor's North America tour dates 2022
August 27 - Pasadena, CA: This Ain't No Picnic
October 28 - Austin, TX: TBD
October 29 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall
October 30 - Baton Rouge, LA: Chelsea Live!
October 31 - Dallas, TX: Texas Theatre
November 1 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre
November 3 -- St Louis, MO: Delmar Hall
November 4 -- Omaha, NE: The Admiral Theater
November 5 -- Iowa City, IA: The Englert Theatre
November 6 -- Columbia, MO: The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival)
November 7 -- Milwaukee, WI: Pabst Theatre
November 8 -- Detroit, MI: The Majestic Theatre
November 10 -- Atlanta, GA: Variety Playhouse
November 11 -- Asheville, NC: Orange Peel
November 12 -- Nelsonville, OH: Stuart's Opera House
November 13 -- Pittsburgh, PA: The Roxian Theatre
November 15 -- Buffalo, NY: Town Ballroom
November 16 -- Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
November 17 -- Brooklyn, NY: Elsewhere
November 18 -- Portland, ME: State Theatre
November 19 -- Burlington, VT: Higher Ground
2022/2023 Europe/UK tour dates, as announced by Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Godspeed You! Black Emperor will also perform in Europe and the UK before heading to the US. They will once again perform in Europe in April 2023. Tickets for the European tour dates are also available via Ticketmaster.
July 13 -- Istanbul, TR: Harbiye Open Air Theater
July 15 -- Athens, GR: The Acropolis
September 17 - Coventry, UK: HMV Empire
September 18 - Glasgow, UK: The Barrowland
September 19 - Bristol, UK: Marble Factory
September 20 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
September 21 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
September 22 - London, UK: Electric Ballroom
September 23 - Manchester, UK: Manchester Academy
September 25 - Paris, FR: Elysée Montmartre
September 26 - Brussels, BE: Botanique
September 27 - Leipzig, DE: Felsenkeller
September 28 - Berlin, DE: Astra Kulturhaus
September 29 - Munich, DE: Muffathalle
September 30 - Zurich, CH: Aktionshalle
October 01 -- Bologna, IT: Estragon
October 03 -- Rome, IT: Atlantico
October 4 -- Milano, IT: Alcatraz
October 05 -- Clermont Ferrand, FR: La Cooperative de Mai
October 06 -- Bordeaux, FR: Krakatoa
October 08 -- Toulouse, FR: Bikini
October 9 -- Barcelona, ES: AMFest
October 10 -- Zaragoza, ES: Zaragoza Fest
October 9 -- Valencia, ES: Sala Republicca
October 12 -- Madrid, ES: Sala But
October 13 -- Bilbao, ES: Sala Santana 27
October 15 -- Porto, PT: Amplifest
April 2023 dates
April 9 -- Amsterdam, NL: Paradiso
April 10 -- Diksmuide, BE: 4AD
April 11 -- Lille, FR: L'Aeronef
April 12 -- Rennes, FR: Le MeM
April 14 -- Lyon, FR: Le Transbordeur
April 17 -- Karlsruhe, DE: Substage
April 18 -- Cologne, DE: Kantine
April 21 -- Copenhagen, DK: Vega
April 22 -- Aarhus, DK: Voxhall
More about Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Godspeed You! Black Emperor was formed in Montreal, Quebec in 1994. The current members of the band include Efrim Menuck (guitars), Mauro Pezzente (bass guitar), Mike Moya (guitar), Thierry Amar (bass guitar), David Bryant (guitar), Aidan Girt (Drums), Sophie Trudeau (violin), Karl Lemieu (film projections), Timothy Herzog (drums), and Philippe Leonard (film projections).
The band released albums consistently from 1997 to 2003, after which they went on an indefinite hiatus. However, the band reunited in 2010 and have released four albums since, the most recent of which is G_d's Pee at State's End! (April 2021).
Godspeed You! Black Emperor is known for their use of field recordings, spoken word monologues, and the way they highlight dystopian, anarchist and anti-war themes.