Drew Sidora singing divorce song to Ralph at the RHOA Reunion has fans in splits

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's separation news has been plastered across publications since she officially filed for divorce in March of this year. Her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) castmates and followers alike were taken aback by this unexpected announcement. It landed Drew a spot in Andy Cohen's hot seat during the two-part RHOA reunion that aired on September 3 and 10.

An uproar of opinions regarding their partnership and the surprise appearance of her soon-to-be ex-husband only made the reunion extremely tumultuous for the couple. Drew, although unintentionally, provided some much-needed comic relief to the audience when she took center stage to debut her new break-up single, Throw Us Away. The atmosphere from then on grew painfully awkward, and fans took to the internet to share a few laughs.

Highlighting the recent events, an X (formerly Twitter) user, @PatrickCadegan, wrote:

"Drew awkwardly singing her song directly to her estranged husband Ralph is one of the greatest Real Housewives reunion moments of all time."

Drew Sidora's performance has fans feeling "second hand embarrassment"

Real Housewives of Atlanta recently wrapped up its fifteenth season. While it served up showdowns galore, what truly captured the audience's attention was the two-part reunion. These episodes focused heavily on the current state of Drew and Ralph's partnership after the news of their divorce broke in March 2023.

The announcement led to the surfacing of several rumors, including one about Drew's alleged affair with Ty Young. Sheree also showed the group some screenshots of messages exchanged between Drew Sidora and Ty, which Andy Cohen called potentially "incriminating" if they were real. Drew, however, denied everything and said that she still cared for Ralph and "never stopped loving him."

Ralph Pittman made an appearance despite his dislike of airing his dirty laundry publicly. Both of them came in all guns blazing, each wanting to explain their side of this messy fiasco. Prior to his arrival, Drew was facing persistent questions from her co-stars, but things only got worse when Ralph was added to the mix. The two broke into an explosive quarrel, causing Drew to storm off the set in a rage.

However, she then returned to serenade Ralph with her latest single, which happens to be a divorce song titled Throw Us Away. This performance garnered just the type of reaction from Ralph that one would expect. It was awkward.

Drew Sidora transformed what was an erupting volcano of a reunion into a comedy club, making it one of the most meme-worthy moments in the franchise's history. Throughout the performance, Drew Sidora sang with conviction and passion, addressing each lyric to Ralph while he sat there in utter confusion, emoting absolutely nothing.

She has been actively promoting Throw Us Away on her social media accounts, receiving insurmountable positive traction. It has since climbed up the Apple Music charts to number 3, but the timing and delivery of her debut are what made the viewers crack up. Fans were in splits after witnessing this historically embarrassing

There is also some speculation that she was made to put on this performance by the network.

As their proceedings to legally separate continue, Drew Sidora said in a That Grape Juice podcast that the past season had been very overwhelming for her and she may not return for the next installment. However, she does intend to remain committed to pursuing a career in the music and acting industries.

The reunion and all previous episodes of season 15, of the Real Housewives of Atlanta can be watched on Peacock and the Bravo App.