"I am done": Drew Sidora walks out on Ralph mid-show during RHOA reunion part 2

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2, Drew Sidora and Ralph confronted each other about the issues they faced in their relationship. After Drew and Ralph started making accusations about each other, the former became emotional and remarked:

"I literally have given you all of my 30s, and you have completely broken my heart every year. Every time I try to come to you as my husband and say, 'Babe, this is how I'm feeling,' you never acknowledge my feelings. You never do right by me."

Moreover, Drew Sidora also mentioned how Ralph "isolated" her in their marriage. While mentioning all the wrong things Ralph has done to Drew, she left the stage of the reunion angrily, saying, "I am done."

Ralph, on the other hand, shared that he wants Drew to be "in a good place," adding that he will always be there for her. According to him:

"I always want my wife to be in a good place and I've supported her for a very long time. I always uplift her. I'm always supporting [her]."

Ralph and Drew got married back in 2014, and have two children together, Machai and Aniya. The two announced their divorce back in March 2023.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2, Kenya sided with her friend, Drew Sidora

During the reunion, after Drew Sidora walked off the set, Ralph kept explaining how supportive he had been to her at every step. Kenya Moore slammed him by saying:

"You can't say you're supporting [Drew] when she tells you that someone is calling her a b*tch and she has a problem with it and you're like, 'Everyone calls you a b*tch, so get over yourself.’ What a woman wants to hear, what a wife wants to hear, is, 'I'm sorry that those people are making you feel that way. What can I do?'"

Further, she mentioned that she too had experienced the same issues Drew Sidora is currently facing at some point in her life. Kenya spoke about her marriage to Marc Daly, with whom she separated in August 2021:

"Being that I have been in a marriage that is somewhat similar to yours and how you respond to her, there's so many similarities when I see you guys interact. And I'm just trying to get you to see things from a different perspective that's not coming from Drew, but someone that's lived in a situation like that."

Drew Sidora also performed her new single, Throw Us Away, on the stage of the reunion during this time. When Drew sang the song, Ralph sat straight while other cast members, including Andy Cohen, experienced an awkward moment as Drew pointed out Ralph.

Besides this, Drew gave an interview to The Daily Dish recently, where she discussed the inspiration behind her new song.

“They say art imitates life, and this is something that ‘Throw Us Away' does. This song literally reflects where I am in my life right now and the shift that is taking place. When we created this record, I wanted my vocals and lyrics to really paint a clear picture.”

Additionally, Drew Sidora stated that through music, she is able to portray and communicate what she is currently experiencing. Furthermore, she also spoke about the importance of music during this difficult time in her life, saying that following her career and working on her music has been a "safe space" for her, and through this, she has met many talented individuals.

Additionally, fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 on Bravo.