"Comical": RHOA fans react to Drew Sidora's Throw Us Away performance during the reunion special

Viewers witnessed several emotional moments during the RHOA season 15 reunion part 2, especially concerning Drew and Ralph's current relationship situation. The second part of the reunion aired on Bravo on September 10, 2023. There were many accusations made during this episode of RHOA, but there were also some confessions between Ralph and Drew.

In addition to this, Drew sang her single, Throw Us Away, which she wrote after their breakup. While she was singing the song, Ralph was observed sitting straight, while the other members of the cast were looking at her awkwardly. Donald 'haZEL' Sales is the producer of Throw Us Away, while Sidora, Nye the Songwrita, Ross Ramzey, and Alesia Miller wrote the lyrics.

RHOA season 15 reunion part 2 has been released, and fans are sharing their reactions on social media. Many fans commented on the awkwardness of Ralph and other cast members, while some described the whole situation as "comical."

Fans think Drew singing her song on RHOA season 15 reunion part 2 is "so awkward"

RHOA cast member Drew released this song recently and, in an interview with The Daily Dish, talked about what inspired her to write this song.

“They say art imitates life, and this is something that ‘Throw Us Away' does. This song literally reflects where I am in my life right now and the shift that is taking place. When we created this record, I wanted my vocals and lyrics to really paint a clear picture. This is the first time I’ve been really able to capture my life in my music and create it in real time.”

Furthermore, she added:

“The current status of my marriage and my life overall has been made very public, and the music has been a way for me to cope with all the changes. The music — and this song in particular — has been therapeutic for me because it’s a way for me to express thoughts, feelings, and emotions that I often keep bottled in.”

She also noted that making music is her "safe place" and that she met some great producers and writers through the process. In addition to making music that is “authentic” to herself, she also wants to produce music that “inspires, and motivates everyone that listens.”

As a result of RHOA season 15 reunion part 2 and Drew's performance, fans have been posting their reactions on social media.

More about RHOA cast member Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's relationship

The stars first met each other in 2013 and got married in 2014 after dating for a few months. After this, Ralph adopted Josiah, the son of Drew and Ricky Brascom, back in 2015. The couple has two children together, Machai and Aniya. As a result of some differences, the couple filed for divorce in March 2023. In an interview with TODAY.com, Drew shared the following details about her divorce:

"How much strength I have. I think going through something like this, as devastating and painful as it is, sometimes you may question what you could have done differently and question yourself. It can cause you to lose confidence and really second guess your decisions.”

Her focus is on her career after the divorce news, and Drew Sidora is putting all the negative energy aside. While speaking with The Daily Dish about her career as a musician, she shared the following:

“I’ve recorded so much music. At first I was planning an EP, but now I have so much story to tell and so much music to express that I am finalizing my first full-length project. As you all know, I’ve been in music for a while, but the timing now seems so right. I used to be so discouraged at what didn’t work out, but it’s all about God’s timing.”

Moreover, fans can watch all 15 episodes of RHOA season 15 on Bravo.