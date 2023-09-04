Why do RHOA season 15 fans think reunion pt. 1 was “worst”? Details explored

In season 15, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) engaged in many confessions, heartbreaks, and even romantic connections. Now it's time for the reunion of the season featuring Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Courtney R. Rhodes, and Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

The first part of the reunion was already released on September 3, 2023, generating quite a bit of buzz on social media, but not in the show's favor. The show discussed Drew's divorce, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's movie The Pass, Sheree's new look, her breakup with Holt, and Marlo Hampton's new love interest in this episode.

Fans have been sharing their reactions after The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 was released, and it appears that they are not satisfied with the content. The reunion episode has been described as "worst," while others have called it "rushed." Some fans have also suggested that Bravo should change the cast of RHOA.

Recap of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1

Expand Tweet

Drew shared her experience filming the movie, The Pass, during The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 episode. She talked about how satisfied she was with her work and how the filming was completed within 10 days. Additionally, she shared:

“When the offer came in, my agent passed. But Todd called me and we had a conversation and I said, 'You know what, because of the bigger purpose and you're just starting out, I'm gonna do it.' And I don't know why that's not understood or appreciated."

During the recent episode, Drew opened up about her ongoing divorce with Ralph and received some valuable insights from Kenya Moore, Sanya, and Marlo Hampton. They all agreed that Drew and Ralph's relationship could improve with time. Additionally, Sheree discussed her recent nose job and removal of fillers on the episode.

"I feel refreshed...I was having an issue with breathing. So while they were going to do [surgery to fix] that, I'm like, 'Give me a little tweak on my nose.'"

In contrast, Marlo Hampton mentioned that she underwent liposuction. In her statement, she said, "Just lipo. I've had it three times." In addition, she described her current relationship with Scotley Innis. According to her, she and Innis are having "fun and dating".

During season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Marlo was seen going on dates with Innis. Additionally, Shereé Whitfield discussed her current situation with Martell Holt, with whom she made a connection back in July 2022. According to her, Holt treated her well during their relationship and they now only hang out as friends.

“When he’s with me, we have the most amazing time. He’s very respectful, but I pulled back a little bit because I’m always getting caught up in his mess. We still talk. We still hang out. I really, really liked him a lot, but I like me more.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 on social media since it was released. What fans have to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2 on Bravo on Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET. A day after the episode airs, Peacock fans can watch the episode as well.