“The WORST”: RHOA season 15 fans slam Ralph in episode 14

Season 15 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) appears to be going well in line with fan expectations. A range of cast members has already sparked some intense drama, with Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman receiving special wrath from fans.

Episode 14 of the season, which aired at 8 pm ET, on August 13, saw the two went out on a bowling date in a bid to get their relationship back on track. What followed was a cringeworthy ride that exposed everything that is wrong with their marriage.

Fans of the show seemed to agree, with most using the opportunity to question Ralph. Speaking on the date, Drew’s husband explained why he ditched her during marriage counseling.

Most viewers wanted Drew to finalize their divorce, with quite a few calling for Ralph to be ousted from the show. One RHOA fan talked about how Ralph quit counseling, regularly talked down to his partner, and refused to legally adopt his son Josiah.

Fans had clear reasons why they thought Ralph didn't deserve to be on the show. (Image via Small Screen Girl, Twitter)

Ralph Pittman faces the wrath of RHOA fans after a showdown with partner Drew

Ralph and Drew’s relationship seemed to hit an all-new low during the latest RHOA episode. The couple has been teetering on the edge for some time, and this particular episode may have pushed it closer to the brink of collapse.

The episode started off with both in rosy spirits. The two were shown going on a bowling date, which quickly turned into a disaster. The night started off with some awkward flirting, with Drew insisting on calling Ralph “daddy” each time he got a strike.

While this was labeled cringeworthy by some fans, the actual issues were exposed once Ralph brought up the issue of marriage counseling.

When questioned by his partner, Ralph awkwardly explained how he thought the couple needed to focus on “actual work” instead of counseling. He went on to explain how talking about different issues always brought up the topic of divorce.

Ralph’s almost strained logic revolved around his belief that counseling always caused them more harm than good.

Fans slammed Ralph's behavior during episode 14 of RHOA Season 15. (Image via Twitter)

Unlike previous RHOA episodes when Drew seemingly tried to understand her partner, she finally seemed to run out of patience. She explained to her husband how she had no intention of trying to change him anymore, and wanted to focus on her own personal growth.

Most fans seemed to support her decision, with some claiming that her anger was a long time coming.

Viewers largely want Ralph to be ousted from the show. (Image via Twitter)

Seemingly understanding the gaslighting that she had been exposed to, Drew was shown to continue counseling even in the absence of Ralph. Later on in the episode, she was shown to organize a mental health retreat for the group.

However, even here, Ralph was late and seemed focused on continuing their argument. It is clear that fans of the show have little patience left for Drew’s partner.

As the tweets suggest, most RHOA fans supported her decision to focus on herself and claimed that it was high time for her to finalize the divorce.

Viewers talked about the various problems with Drew’s demeanor and largely wanted him off the show.