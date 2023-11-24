Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneaker auction: Where to get, highest bid, and more details explored

The Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneaker auction is the latest buzz in the sneaker world. This exclusive auction is hosted on the GOAT app, with the event running until November 24. This collaboration marks a significant moment for both Ducks of a Feather and Nike, representing a culmination of style, sports legacy, and exclusivity.

This particular auction features the “Oregon” PE Nike Air Force 1 ’07, a model that pays homage to Bruce Kilgore’s classic 1980s design. Sneaker aficionados have a unique opportunity to own the pair as only 10 pairs of this limited edition are available.

The partnership between these two entities signifies a blend of modern style and athletic heritage, making this auction a must-see for enthusiasts and collectors alike. The Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneaker auction also includes a unique offering – a matching varsity jacket produced in collaboration with Van Horne Brands and Settlemiers Jackets.

This apparel piece, as exclusive and special as the “Oregon” PE, is aimed at funding programs for Oregon student-athletes. It’s a rare chance for fans to not only own a piece of sneaker art but also contribute to a noble cause.

Ducks of a Feather (DOAF), an initiative by Division Street, has been instrumental in supporting student-athletes at the University of Oregon. Their collaboration with Nike, a giant in the sports apparel industry, has resulted in several iconic sneaker designs.

The Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneakers boast a premium construction, ensuring both comfort and style. They feature a quilted inner lining, elevating the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.

This detail not only enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal but also adds an extra layer of comfort. The upper part of the sneaker is crafted from off-white fabric, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look.

This choice of color and material underscores the shoe’s premium status, making it stand out in any collection.

Moreover, in addition to the sneakers, Ducks of a Feather has collaborated with Van Horne Brands and Settlemiers Jackets to auction off a matching varsity jacket.

This apparel piece is just as exclusive as the “Oregon” PE, further adding to the allure of the auction. The proceeds from this event will support programs for Oregon student-athletes, making it a meaningful contribution to the sports community.

Features and Auction Details

A total of five lots are available in this exclusive auction. Interestingly, only the first lot offers a combination of the Air Force 1 ’07 Luxe sneakers and the “Ducks of a Feather” letterman jackets, making it highly coveted.

The remaining lots (2 through 5) include just the sneakers, sized US Men’s 10, and individually numbered from 3/10 to 10/10. This auction, live only on the GOAT app, presents a rare opportunity for sneaker enthusiasts to own a piece of this limited-edition collection.

The Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneaker auction is a celebration of sports, fashion, and philanthropy. With only 10 pairs available, this event is set to be a landmark in sneaker culture.

The Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 PE “Oregon” sneakers’ exquisite design and exclusive nature, coupled with the opportunity to support student-athletes, make this auction a once-in-a-lifetime event for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.