Dunkin’ to donate $1 from every iced coffee purchased on May 25 to children in hospitals

Dunkin’ customers now have a noble cause to support the purchase of their beloved iced coffee, which is a daily staple in their lives.

The brand announced that it would be hosting Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25, “to bring joy to kids” across many local children’s hospitals nationwide. Dunkin’ will be donating $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating chain locations across the country on Iced Coffee Day.

The franchise is partnering with their in-house Joy in Childhood Foundation this Iced Coffee Day once again. With the tagline ‘Sip Iced, Bring Joy,’ the promotion focuses on bringing joy to the unfortunate children who are dealt the harsh fate of battling challenging illnesses.

Patrons can now contribute to their community and extend their support to the brave children combatting numerous ailments by making their iced coffee purchase “double work duty.”

The coffee chain thanked its franchisees’ generosity for donating 100% of the proceeds from the sales made on Iced Coffee Day to Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The Foundation will be donating the day’s profits to their long-term children’s hospital partners to each chain’s communities.

Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the company’s Joy in Childhood Foundation, said in a press release:

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals.”

Carvalho reassured the brand’s loyal customers that their iced coffee, the “hardest working iced coffee in America,” would make a genuine difference within their local communities. He said:

“We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

The donut and coffee giant prides itself on being “the market leader in the Iced Coffee category,” which keeps its guests coming back for more every day. As usual, guests will be allowed to customize their Iced Coffee to their taste, choosing from various dairy, non-dairy, sweetener, and flavor options.

Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, located in Albany, New York, is a trusted community partner of the Joy in Childhood Foundation. Barbara Ostrov, M.D., Chief of Service at the hospital, said:

“Our team of medical specialists depends on the generosity of community partners so they can continue delivering the highest quality care to the children of our region. We thank Dunkin’ for its years of dedicated support to our patients and their families.”

A few local hospitals benefitting from this drive’s donations include UHS Pediatrics, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

The brand’s Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits since 2006. In 2021 alone, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.

