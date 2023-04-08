Dutch Bros Mangonada Rebel: ingredients, availability, nutritional facts, and all you need to know

The Mangonada Rebel, a brand-new beverage from Dutch Bros., will spice up your day. Currently, all 700+ Dutch Bros outlets offer this unique, refreshing beverage. The energy drink is inspired by the Mexican drink Mangonada.

The Mangonada Rebel is a blended or iced beverage that blends the brand's Rebel energy drink with a sweet and sour mangonada flavor and is finished with Strawberry Real Fruit and tart Tajin spice.

What are the ingredients added to the Dutch Bros' Mangonada Rebel?

Kristin Sha, senior director of regional marketing at Dutch Bros., said in a press release:

"When we first tested out the Mangonada Rebel last year in a few select markets, the hype and love for this drink was absolutely off the charts. We have so much love for the Mangonada flavor profile and are so incredibly stoked to bring this drink to all the communities we serve!"

Below are the nutritional values added to the small-sized Iced Mangonada Rebel:

230 calories

0 grams of fat

15 milligrams of sodium

56 grams of carbs

54 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

The nutritional value of the medium-sized Blended Mangonada Rebel:

280 calories

0 grams of fat

25 milligrams of sodium

69 grams of carbs

67 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

The nutritional value of the large-sized Blended Mangonada Rebel:

340 calories

0 grams of fat

30 milligrams of sodium

82 grams of carbs

80 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

Tajin is a distinctive concoction made with lime, sea salt, and only natural chili peppers. It's the ideal additive to give any beverage a slightly spicy flavor. Mangonada Lemonade, a non-caffeinated alternative that replaces the company's energy drink with traditional lemonade, is a favorite among customers and a must try.

All 700+ locations of Dutch Bros. outlets chainwide will be selling the Mangonada Rebel through the end of June 2023.

Dutch Bros was set up in 1992, while Tajin was establised in 1985

Dutch Bros Coffee was established in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. The chain now has more than 700 sites in 14 states, with the company's headquarters in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive energy drink called the Dutch Bros RebelTM, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee are all available at the brand. Its distinctive, creamy coffee mix is made by hand from start to finish.

Along with its commitment to speed, quality, and service, the brand is also dedicated to supporting the communities it serves. Every year, the company distributes several million dollars to charities all throughout the nation through its foundation, local operators, and franchisees.

Industrias Tajin is a Mexican-owned business that dominates the market for chili powder in both Mexico and the United States. It is also one of the most significant brands in the manufacturing and marketing of items made from chili around the world. It is now present in over 65 different nations worldwide. In 1985, Tajin was established, delighting customers with the ideal fusion of lime, chili, and sea salt.

The first Tajin shipment to the US was sent in 1993, and Tajin International Corporation was founded in Houston, Texas, where all Tajin commercial activities in the US are administered. In 2006, the brand entered the markets of Central America and Europe.

