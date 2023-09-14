Dylan reschedules all dates on UK, US and European Rebel Child tour to 2024: New dates, tickets & all you need to know

In an announcement that has sent excitement through the global music scene, English artist Dylan has rescheduled all dates of her highly anticipated Rebel Child tour in the UK, US, and Europe to early 2024. Originally slated to kick off on October 27, 2023, at Vicar Street in Dublin, this rescheduling promises a more epic musical journey for her fans worldwide.

The tour will now commence on January 31, 2024, in Munich, Germany. The tour will then weave its way through iconic cities, including London, Glasgow, Dublin, Leeds, Toronto, Cambridge, Oxford, and Cardiff, captivating European audiences. Throughout April 2024, Dylan will grace major cities across the United States, including Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York.

Dylan hasn't officially revealed the reason for rescheduling her dates. However, she shared a statement with NME about her massive plans in 2023, which could lead to a reschedule of the tour.

“I think what I have been ignoring ever since I started making music is that I haven’t ever been very good at looking after myself – that always comes last, I’m 23 now, and I want to make sure that I don’t burn out before the year is over. This year is set to be a big one for me, and if I’m not indestructible, then I could lose everything," she said.

All originally purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. However, to buy any remaining US tickets, fans can go to TicketMaster US and TicketMaster UK for UK tour tickets. Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

Dylan's rescheduled tour in 2024 will begin in Munich and end in Toronto

Dylan will kick off the tour with her Munich concert, scheduled for January 31, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Toronto on April 19, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

January 31, 2024 – MUNICH Strom (Germany)

February 2, 2024 – AMSTERDAM Melkweg (Netherlands)

February 3, 2024 – PARIS Le Trabendo (France)

February 4, 2024 – COLOGNE Gloria Theatre (Germany)

February 6, 2024 – BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

February 7, 2024 – HAMBURG Mojo Club (Germany)

February 9, 2024 – COPENHAGEN Vega (Denmark)

February 10, 2024 – OSLO Parkteatret (Norway)

February 11, 2024 – STOCKHOLM Fryshuset Klubben (Sweden)

February 13, 2024 – BERLIN Metropol (Germany)

February 15, 2024 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

February 18, 2024 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

February 19, 2024 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

February 20, 2024 – LEEDS University Stylus

February 22, 2024 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

February 23, 2024 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

February 24, 2024 – CARDIFF Great Hall – Cardiff Uni

February 25, 2024 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

April 3, 2024 – West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy

April 6, 2024 – Portland, OR, Holocene

April 7, 2024 – Seattle, WA, Madame Lou’s

April 9, 2024 – Minneapolis, MI, 7th ST

April 10, 2024 – Chicago, IL, Subterranean

April 12, 2024 – Detroit, MI, El Club

April 13, 2024 – Washington D.C., Union Stage

April 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 16, 2024 – Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

April 17, 2024 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

April 19, 2024 – Toronto, ON, Axis Club

Dylan has recently unveiled her latest single, Liar Liar, which features the vocal talents of Dan Smith, the frontman of Bastille.

This new track marks the collaboration between the rising British pop sensation and the lead singer of Bastille. Together, they have created a dynamic and cinematic pop song tailor-made for captivating live performances.