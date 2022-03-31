Dyson wearable air purifier with noise-cancelling headphones sparks online ridicule amid April Fool's claims

Following Razer's weird hundred-dollar Zephyr mask with fans, vacuum giant Dyson has stepped into the protective accessory market with their dual-purpose product, the Zone™- headphones and a smart mask in one. The 'Zone' is the firm's first foray into wearable purifiers, which "simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth."

The firm's founder James Dyson's son, Jake, who also served as the chief designer for the project, shared in a press release that:

" Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport… After six years in development, we're excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere."

Dyson @Dyson Get in the zone with Dyson's latest technology.



30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere.

In its official press release, the vacuum cleaner firm mentioned that they have worked on the project for over six years, creating more than 500 prototypes, before settling on the final product with two compressors. As per their claims, they had started working on the project multiple years prior to the pandemic.

Humorous responses from netizens who initially thought The Dyson Zone to be an April Fools joke

After the company launched their latest innovation of wearable tech on March 30, numerous followers were confused about whether the product was an April's Fool joke or not. The firm later confirmed, replying to a tweet, that despite launching the product a mere day before April 1, "This is no April Fools joke".

Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 @RealSexyCyborg Air-Purifying Headphones” aka. the Snot Cannon aka. the Wearable SuperSpreader Event is such a staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health if it is allowed to be sold.

Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 @RealSexyCyborg

🧵 Ok here's a technical breakdown of why the "@Dyson Zone™ Air-Purifying Headphones" aka. the Snot Cannon aka. the Wearable SuperSpreader Event is such a staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health if it is allowed to be sold.

Steve @Retro_uk @Dyson I've just realised what day it is on Friday. Surely they didn't plan out a two year april fools??? @Dyson I've just realised what day it is on Friday. Surely they didn't plan out a two year april fools???

MeatPanda @Zevyosho2 @Dyson I'll wait for the knock offs or cheaper versions from somewhere else....not gonna pay three hundred bucks to strap a vacuum to my head @Dyson I'll wait for the knock offs or cheaper versions from somewhere else....not gonna pay three hundred bucks to strap a vacuum to my head

shashkes @shashkes @Dyson twitter.com/RealSexyCyborg…

Someone on your team must now this is a terrible idea for public saftey that will increase the aerosols comming out of people wearing this.

🧵 Ok here's a technical breakdown of why the “ @Dyson ZoneAir-Purifying Headphones” aka. the Snot Cannon aka. the Wearable SuperSpreader Event is such a staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health if it is allowed to be sold. Ok here's a technical breakdown of why the “@Dyson Zone™ Air-Purifying Headphones” aka. the Snot Cannon aka. the Wearable SuperSpreader Event is such a staggeringly bad idea and a significant danger to public health if it is allowed to be sold.🧵 https://t.co/fwswU3lXDa Someone on your team must now this is a terrible idea for public saftey that will increase the aerosols comming out of people wearing this. @Dyson twitter.com/RealSexyCyborg…Someone on your team must now this is a terrible idea for public saftey that will increase the aerosols comming out of people wearing this.

Stuart Hawking @stuarthawking @Dyson Well played Mr Dyson it’s only the 30th march going off early does Dyson have a product for that #AprilFoolsDay @Dyson Well played Mr Dyson it’s only the 30th march going off early does Dyson have a product for that #AprilFoolsDay

eto demerze֍🌐 @etodemerze @Dyson Quick question, so if you are sick would you be spreading out your germs and or virus out at high velocities out into the immediate area? @Dyson Quick question, so if you are sick would you be spreading out your germs and or virus out at high velocities out into the immediate area?

Martin Kelly @shiftleftberlin @Dyson Dyson’s April fools joke dropped early. Bad luck folks. It was hilarious, the idea of strapping a fan to your face to spray your virus particles much further than you can breath them on your own @Dyson Dyson’s April fools joke dropped early. Bad luck folks. It was hilarious, the idea of strapping a fan to your face to spray your virus particles much further than you can breath them on your own

PABLO.M @TRENZISTOR @Dyson Sorry for thoses engineers but I cannot stop seeing that @Dyson Sorry for thoses engineers but I cannot stop seeing that https://t.co/euIx9ykhEf

Saurabh Tak @SaurabhTak @Dyson A very intriguing product indeed - a wearable air purifier and a high end headphone. @Dyson A very intriguing product indeed - a wearable air purifier and a high end headphone.

Liam N @cordfuse @Dyson I have such a bad time with dust. This would actually help me so much. Does this product work with ps5/ps4/xbox series x/switch? @Dyson I have such a bad time with dust. This would actually help me so much. Does this product work with ps5/ps4/xbox series x/switch?

Following the news of the launch via Twitter, the brand has faced a lot of trolling from followers over the peculiar product. Twitter replies and tweets about the mask with headphones have also fetched responses from the renowned technology YouTuber, Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD).

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD



Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please be an April Fools Day joke Please b twitter.com/Dyson/status/1…

Meanwhile, a small group of people have also supported the firm's idea of developing and launching a mask cum premium headphones, the Dyson Zone™.

Featuresets of the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones

As per the company's claims, the air-purifying headphones come with active noise canceling (ANC) and low distortion in sound quality. Furthermore, the firm has reportedly paid special attention to the development of the foam cushion of the headphones. According to the press release, the headphones x personal air-purifier comes with:

"Large, angled ear cushions mold around the listener's ear, with a foam density and headband clamp force engineered specifically for both comfort and optimal noise reduction."

Dyson also claims that the Zone comes with "pure, rich audio and advanced noise cancelation". Their engineers and acoustic experts reportedly had multiple "listening trials" to fine-tune the calibration of the headphones to provide a balanced and precise sound quality from the left and right headphones. The firm said that the distortion in the sound from the headphones is so low that the human ear cannot detect it.

Furthermore, the mask in Zone will come with dual-layer filters. This includes an electrostatic layer for catching allergens and other such particulates and a potassium-enriched carbon layer filters out NO2 and SO2 pollutants.

While the company did not confirm the price of their product, they revealed that it will be available for sale around Autumn 2022 and is expected to be sold via the company's online as well as offline stores.

