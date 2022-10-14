Eason Chan Hong Kong concert: Ticket scam concern after fan loses $230,000 online

A mainland Chinese student in Hong Kong lost over HK $230,000 (nearly USD 29,300) in an online ticket scam for Canto-popstar Eason Chan Yik-shun concerts earlier this year. The 24-year-old, who chose not to be named, fell for the scam on China’s social media platform Weibo, where an unknown seller claimed to have tickets for the concerts.

The victim transferred 210,000 yuan (nearly HK$230,000) from her mainland bank account to eight other mainland bank accounts for 10 tickets. However, she did not receive the tickets and was unable to contact the seller after she handed over the money. After waiting for 24 hours, she reported the incident to the police.

A police spokesman said the case was being handled as obtaining property by deception. He asked public to be vigilant when shopping on online platforms to avoid being swindled by scammers.

On its anti-scam Facebook page CyberDefender, authorities warned citizens to be wary of social media posts that claim to sell concert tickets. They termed these scammers as "problematic."

They noted:

"Scammers are everywhere and there are many traps on posts selling concert tickets. You are likely to get speculated tickets or fake tickets or not get a ticket.Even if the seller agrees to hand over the tickets in person, it is still difficult to verify them. The most secure way to buy tickets is buying through official channels."

The seller appeared under the name Yau Ma Tei while offering the victim the tickets. However, once the transfer of funds was made, the victim was not able to contact the seller. The official tickets for the concert went on sale last Thursday.

Chan is returning to Hong Kong for his series of concerts after nine years

huhuhuhuxuanxuan @enjoyhuha Eason Chan's Ticket Strategy for Hong Kong Concert

#Eason

#Hongkongconcert Eason Chan's Ticket Strategy for Hong Kong Concert ♥️ ♥️ Eason Chan's Ticket Strategy for Hong Kong Concert ♥️ ♥️ #Eason#Hongkongconcert https://t.co/5DD3kJnhFx

Eason Chan’s concert in Hong Kong will mark his return to the Hong Kong Coliseum after nine years.

The concert series, billed as Fear and Dreams, will run through 18 nights at the Hung Hom complex in December. This will include the one for New Year’s eve which is considered a countdown to the new year.

The concert will kick off on December 9 and will run through December 31, 2022. at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom. As many as 58,000 tickets for the previous shows have sold out.

However, four extra shows have been announced for January 2, 3, 6 and 7, and 14,000 tickets are available for the same. These tickets are priced at HK $480, HK $680 and HK $980 and available through the artist’s official website.

Dates for the Hong Kong Coliseum concerts for December are:

December 9 to December 11, 2022

December 13, 2022 and December 14, 2022

December 16 to December 18, 2022

December 20 to December 22, 2022

December 24 to December 26, 2022

December 28 to December 31, 2022

The tickets for Chan’s concert which went on sale last week, sold out in one day.

More about the artist

Chan, who remained the most streamed artist in Hong Kong from 2016 to 2020, has won multiple awards through the years. The artist has won a number of Asian music awards.

Chan is the second non-Taiwanese singer after Jacky Cheung to win Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards. He also won Best Male Singer in the years 2003, 2015 and 2018 and Best Album twice. In 2018, Chan was named Best Mandarin Male Singer for the third time for the album C'mon In.

Poll : 0 votes