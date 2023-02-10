East New York: Who is Kelly Hu? Arrow star set to join CBS drama

Kelly Hu, a well-known Chinese-born American actress and voice artist, is all set to join the highly arresting police procedural drama series East New York as a recurring cast member. The actress will play a significant role as Allison Cha, a political policy advisor in the series.

Hu will make her first appearance in the 12th episode, which will arrive exclusively on the CBS TV Network, on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The episode has been titled, Up in Smoke. The official synopsis for the new episode, given by CBS Channel, reads:

"Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th precinct in East New York, is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives."

Kelly Hu's character in the series is a straightforward and tenacious political policy advisor who has been brought to shadow Suarez to take a closer look and observe the daily duties of the New York Police Department. The actress' fans have been excited to see her portray this brand-new character.

All about Kelly Hu and her impressive body of work

Kelly Hu is a 54-year-old Chinese-American actress, former fashion model, beauty pageant winner, and a well-regarded voice artist who stepped into the world of acting with the role of Melia in the TV series Growing Pains. Since then, the actress has been a part of several notable movies and TV series.

Hu is best known for portraying the characters Cassandra in the 2002 movie The Scorpion King, Jiyoung in the 2007 movie The Air I Breathe, Miyumi / Miss Mirimoto (voice) in the 2009 movie Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword, Ms. Li (voice) in the 2010 movie Batman: Under the Red Hood, May Chung in the 2012 movie White Frog, Irene in the 2016 movie Kepler's Dream, and May Li in the 2019 movie Go Back to China.

The actress is also renowned for playing the role of Inspector Michelle Chan in the 1997 TV series Nash Bridges, Grace 'Pei-Pei' Chen in the 1998 TV series Martial Law, Stacy Hirano (voice) in the popular animated series Phineas and Ferb, Sha Shan Nguyen in the 2009 series The Spectacular Spider-Man, China White / Chien Na Wei in the 2012 TV series Arrow, and Callie 'Cece' Cartwig in 2014's The 100.

Kelly Hu has also been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, In Case of Emergency, Sunset Beach, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Warehouse 13, The Orville, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, L.A.'s Finest, Dead Space: Downfall, Finding Kukan, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Finding 'Ohana and many more.

Most recently, the actress has given voice to the character Dr. Anna Ripley in the popular 2022 animated fantasy drama series The Legend of Vox Machina.

It will be quite intriguing for fans to see Kelly Hu in her upcoming exciting role as Allison Cha in East New York season 1.

Don't forget to watch episode 12 of East New York season 1 on Sunday, February 19, 2023, only on CBS.

