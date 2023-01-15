What time will East New York season 1 episode 11 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

East New York, which returned from a long hiatus a week ago, is all set to return with an all-new episode this week. The acclaimed procedural show from CBS has so far impressed fans and critics alike with its clever plot development and perfect characterization. The upcoming episode of the show will premiere on January 15, 2023, at 9 pm EST.

The upcoming episode will see plenty of new dramatic turns and lead the debut season forward to a satisfactory ending. The synopsis of the upcoming episode has been revealed by CBS, and it seems it will also feature a complex case that will test some of the officers of the 74th precinct in East New York.

East New York season 1, episode 11 synopsis: What is the latest case for the officers of the 74th precinct

East New York @EastNYCBS We’ve got more work to do and there's no time to wait. #EastNewYork is getting a full-season order. Let's get it! We’ve got more work to do and there's no time to wait. #EastNewYork is getting a full-season order. Let's get it! https://t.co/O7vPwLJl7T

Those who have followed the show since the beginning know how the William M. Finkelstein show has cleverly integrated elements of social commentary into the cases. This is one of the many things that make the show stand out and its individual cases more interesting.

Similarly, in the upcoming episode, the team will face another challenge in the form of a possible murder that will push them quite a distance. This was clearly revealed in the synopsis released earlier this week by CBS.

The synopsis for episode 11 of the debut season, titled By the Book, reads:

"When a dancer is found on the New York City subway tracks, Killian and Morales’ investigation into her mysterious death challenges their tried-and-true detective work. Also, the grand opening of Goody’s is put in jeopardy and Quinlan and Bentley’s relationship hits a speedbump."

It seems the upcoming episode will also see Brandy Quinlan's (played by Olivia Luccardi) personal life as one of the major plot points.

This episode is directed by Randy Zisk and written by TV veterans Jacquelyn Reingold and Jonathan Tolins.

East New York premiered in October 2022

East New York is CBS' latest attempt at a police procedural drama. The show premiered on October 2, 2022, and has since then been rock-solid. Centering around the detectives of the NYPD’s 74th precinct in the Brooklyn neighborhood, the intriguing show has managed to draw praise from nearly all fans and critics.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood is the newly promoted boss of the 74th precinct in East New York -- a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Regina has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th precinct will not only serve their community -- they'll also become part of it."

The series stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

The upcoming episode of East New York will premiere on CBS on January 15, 2023, at 9 pm EST.

