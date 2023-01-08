What time will East New York season 1 episode 10 air CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

CBS is credited with creating great police procedural dramas, and its recent release, East New York, is reflective of this endeavor. Developed around a twist on the classic network television police procedural, the series premiered on October 2, 2022. With nine episodes released since then, it has established itself as one of the most popular dramas in the network's current catalog. Sadly, the show has been off the air for a long time now.

While this is standard procedure for network television shows, fans have noticed that the hiatus has been longer for this particular show. This is likely because the ninth episode of the CBS show premiered on November 27, 2022, and has kept viewers waiting ever since. Thankfully, the show's latest episode is all set to air this week. The show will return to TV screens on January 8, 2023, at 9:30 PM EST with episode 10, which promises to be a memorable watch.

East New York @EastNYCBS In this line of duty — nothing is guaranteed. The moment we’ve all been anxiously waiting for is almost here, #EastNewYork returns SUNDAY after @60minutes. In this line of duty — nothing is guaranteed. The moment we’ve all been anxiously waiting for is almost here, #EastNewYork returns SUNDAY after @60minutes. https://t.co/dzOL9tRTNr

East New York season 1, episode 10 preview: Catching a shooter from far

joy @tiffwllce #EastNewYork is the best new crime procedural of the 22/23 season. the characters are purposefully written. IT HAS A DIVERSE CAST AND A BLACK FEMALE LEAD. it deals with important issues without feeling preachy or cringey. i hope that it gets renewed #EastNewYork is the best new crime procedural of the 22/23 season. the characters are purposefully written. IT HAS A DIVERSE CAST AND A BLACK FEMALE LEAD. it deals with important issues without feeling preachy or cringey. i hope that it gets renewed

The next episode of the popular show has teased a rather interesting plot involving a shooter who presumably took down Officer Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley). The synopsis hints that Bentley will be fighting for his life in this episode.

This evidently forces the entire team to go into action-mode, with Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), our protagonist, trying her best to catch the shooter before it's too late.

The synopsis for episode 10 of the beloved police procedural drama's latest installment reads:

"With Bentley fighting for his life, Haywood and the team race to track down the shooter, whose true target may have been another one of their own."

This episode is directed by Ramaa Mosley with a script from Allison Intrieri & Judith McCreary. Apart from this, not much detail is available about the upcoming episode.

More about East New York

East New York is an American police procedural television series from CBS, which has specialized in this genre for quite some time now. It centers around the detectives of the 74th precinct of the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York.

The series was created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn and received great critical acclaim in its early run. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood is the newly promoted boss of the 74th precinct in East New York -- a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives."

It further states:

"But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Regina has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th precinct will not only serve their community -- they'll also become part of it."

The series stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Catch the next episode of East New York on the CBS channel on January 8, 2023, at 9.30 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes