Echoes Episode 5: What happened to Dylan?

Echoes, the highly riveting and engaging mystery thriller, arrived on Netflix this Friday, August 19, 2022. Vanessa Gazy acted as the creator of the miniseries.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers.

According to the official synopsis for Echoes:

"Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing."

Without a doubt, Episode 5, titled Gina, is where all the intensely woven mysteries start to unveil themselves. The episode provides the audience with several significant revelations. Let's dig deep and find out how Episode 5 of Echoes has turned out.

Recap of Echoes Episode 5: Gina

What did the twin sisters do after the death of their mother?

In Episode 5, it is revealed that something inside Leni changed after the unfortunate demise of their mother. Both the twins were highly affected by it, however, Leni was shaken more.

They started bullying their other sister Claudia. She was pushed by one of the twins, which is why she is currently in a wheelchair. However, Gina took the entire blame on her. After this, they began to switch lives. It was also easy to do so as their mother was the only person who could correctly identify them.

They even shared a relationship with their boyfriend, Jack. However, Leni ended up with him, leaving Gina quite heartbroken. However, she quickly moved on and fell in love with Dylan. Leni became jealous of Gina's relationship with Dylan.

Later on, it is shown that Gina and Dylan snuck off to a Halloween party. However, the church perished in the fire, which killed an innocent unknown man. Leni was somehow involved in the terrifying incident. After that, it was revealed that Leni coerced Dylan to leave town.

The twin sisters kept on switching their lives every year on their birthdays.

What happened between Dylan and Gina?

While Gina was living as Leni in Mount Echo, Dylan returned to the place, and Gina could not stop herself from going back to her old lover. They started having an affair, and Gina got pregnant with Dylan's child and became quite distant from Jack.

She then went on to plan an escape with Dylan. They wanted to start a fresh new life together. However, Leni intervened and stole their tickets and passports, ruining their escape plan. Someone stabbed Dylan, and he was bleeding to death in his truck.

When Gina found him, he asked her to get away from the woman. Gina was seen driving the heavily injured Dylan to the hospital, but he, unfortunately, passed away in his truck. Gina was devastated, and after that, she was seen setting fire to Dylan's truck.

The episode left the audience questioning whether it was Leni who stabbed Dylan.

