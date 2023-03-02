English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced a new mini-tour in the UK to support his upcoming album, Subtract, which is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023. The tour is scheduled to take place from March 23 to April 2, 2023.

The mini-tour is set to have shows in key cities in the British Isles, such as London and Dublin all through March, before wrapping up with a single show in Paris. Sheeran made the announcement via a post on his official Instagram page.

Fans can pre-order the upcoming album in order to gain access to the presale, which will be available from March 7, 9 am local time. The album can be pre-ordered via Ed Sheeran's official website. The presale and tickets for the tour can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

General tickets will be available from 10 am local time on March 10. Tickets are priced at $458 plus taxes.

Cian Ducrot will support Ed Sheeran on the tour

For the tour, Sheeran will be supported by Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, who gained critical acclaim with his single, All for You, which was released in 2022, and peaked at number 19 on the UK Singles chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is as follows:

March 23, 2023 – AO Arena in Manchester, England

March 24, 2023 – The O2 in London, England

March 25, 2023 – The O2 in London, England

March 28, 2023 – Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland

March 30, 2023 – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

April 2, 2023 – Accor Arena in Paris, France

Tracing Ed Sheeran's music career

Edward Christopher Sheeran, better known by his stage name Ed Sheeran, was born on February 17, 1991, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England. The singer made his musical debut when he was 4 years old, singing at his local church choir.

At the age of 11, he learned to play the guitar as well as the cello. Soon after, he began writing his first songs while attending Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

The singer achieved his breakthrough with the release of his EP, Loose Change, on 2 July 2010. The EP achieved critical acclaim, mostly due to the success of the opening song, The A Team, peaking at number 90 on the UK album charts. Speaking about the EP in an exclusive interview with Soulside Funk, Ed Sheeran had the following to say:

"Song-writing wise I was trying to write something different, without being love songs. There’s two love songs on there but I think they’re quite a different theme of love, not ‘I love you’ but ‘you buy me chips and cheese.’"

The singer continued:

"I tried to go for different themes, like The A Team, which is about a woman from a homeless shelter and Homeless which is about a time when I was outside Buckingham Palace just sleeping because I had no where to stay so I thought f**k it I’ll write some songs."

The singer released his first album, +, to positive reviews, debuting as the chart-topper on the UK Album chart, and selling well over 102,000 copies within a week of its release.

Ed Sheeran found critical acclaim with his second studio album, x, which was released to critical acclaim, debuting as the chart topper on the UK album charts, the US Billboard 200 charts, as well as the ARIA, Hitlisten, and RMNZ charts, among others. The album's single, Thinking Out Loud, also won the Song of the Year award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

