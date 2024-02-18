Einstein and the Bomb: Release date, plot, where to watch, and more

Netflix subscribers, who were eager for the release of the docu-drama Einstein and the Bomb, can watch the series on the streaming platform now, since it dropped on February 16, 2024. This documentary, created by BBC Studios, dives into the incredible life of Albert Einstein, the genius physicist who changed the world.

With Aidan McArdle's performance as Einstein, the story takes fans back to the times of Nazi Germany. It follows Einstein as he escapes persecution, and later, goes on to become a big player in creating atomic weapons.

At its core, the documentary, Einstein and the Bomb, explores the mind of a genius. It shows the scientist dealing with tough moral choices, using a mix of old footage and dramatic scenes. The docu-drama promises to grab viewers' attention with its storytelling and cast, which includes notable actors like Andrew Havill and Simon Markey.

What is the plot of Netflix's Einstein and the Bomb?

Einstein and the Bomb chronicles Einstein's life, with the rise of Nazi Germany as the backdrop. Trying to escape trouble, Einstein heads to an English hideout in Norfolk. There, the scientist is seen struggling to figure out if what he's doing in science is morally acceptable.

The docu-drama looks into Einstein's worries about Nazi Germany's atomic ambitions. Using a mix of old clips and reenactments, the story follows Einstein's journey as he grapples with the consequences of scientific invention and warns global leaders about the possibilities of the atomic bomb. He is depicted as a peace-lover initially, who ends up supporting the idea of scientific responsibility, as shown in the docudrama.

The docudrama takes a deep dive into the realities of the time (Image via Netflix, official trailer, 1:10)

Its official synopsis reads:

"Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama chronicles what happened after the scientist fled Nazi Germany and dives into the mind of this tortured genius."

The docu-series attempts to tackle the moral dilemmas that arise from advances in science and how they impact society.

Who played Einstein in Einstein and the Bomb? The cast explored

Aidan McArdle plays Albert Einstein in Einstein and the Bomb. McArdle's performance is based on actual quotes and writings by Einstein, and he captures the essence of Einstein's intelligence and strong beliefs in the series.

The actor has played Einstein in other shows like E=mc2 (named after the most famous formula he came up with) and Einstein's Big Idea. Many are curious about Einstein's role in making the atomic bomb, and McArdle shows what Einstein was like.

Other notable actors in the series are Andrew Havill, Simon Haines, James Musgrave, and Rachel Barry. They are joined by cast members Helena Westerman, Leo Ashizawa, Jay Lewis Mitchell, and Simon Markey in significant roles.

Where to watch Einstein and the Bomb?

Most of the drama is accurate but some parts are fictionalized (Image via Netflix)

For those who are into history and science, they won't want to miss this new Netflix release. It's a fascinating docu-drama that takes viewers on a journey through the life of one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.

Einstein and the Bomb features a blend of footage and performances to tell its story. The result is a thought-provoking exploration of how Einstein continues to affect the world even today.

Those who are fans of science and documentaries can watch it on Netflix starting February 16, 2024.