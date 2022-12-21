Emily in Paris season 3 cast list and characters explored

Emily in Paris season 3 is all set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The new season will focus on a pivotal phase in Emily's life as she tries to figure out what the future has in store for her. She must make several painful decisions that could potentially alter the course of her life.

Here's the official synopsis of season 3, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

"A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies."

The series stars Lily Collins in the lead role along with many others portraying important supporting roles. The show is helmed by prominent filmmaker Darren Star.

Emily in Paris season 3 will bring back some of the fan-favorites

1) Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lily Collins plays the lead role of Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris. She is a lively and enthusiastic woman who moves to Paris after getting an exciting new job. The first two seasons focused on the numerous challenges, struggles, and delightful experiences in her life.

Apart from Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is widely known for her performances in Les Misérables, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Mank, to name a few.

2) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu portrays Sylvie in the Netflix romantic comedy series. Sylvie is Emily's boss and shares a tough and complicated equation with her. Leroy-Beaulieu looks brilliant in the series' trailer for the upcoming season, and fans can expect her to continue her entertaining presence.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has appeared in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include Call My Agent!, Neuf mois, and Graziella, to name a few. She recently appeared in Netflix's acclaimed series, The Crown as Monique Ritz.

3) Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Ashley Park plays the role of Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris. Chen has a special place in Emily's life as she's one of her closest friends in Paris. Mindy is also an aspiring singer. Park looks impressive in the show's new season's trailer, promising to deliver another entertaining performance in the show.

Ashley Park has previously starred in Mr. Malcolm's List, Tales of the City, and Girls5eva, to name a few.

Apart from Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu, and Park, Emily in season 3 features several other prominent actors playing key supporting/minor roles, including:

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Netflix's official trailer for the latest season of Emily in Paris offers a peek into several pivotal moments set to unfold in Emily's life this season. She seems to have arrived at a stage in her life where she has to make a crucial decision that could potentially decide her future.

The trailer maintains the show's characteristic lighthearted and funny tone that fans are familiar with. Viewers can expect more fun and drama to unfold in the new installment.

You can watch the third season of Emily in Paris on Netflix, starting on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes