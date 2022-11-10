The Crown season 5 ending explained: How does the show set for the final season? (Spoilers)

The Crown premiered with a new season on November 9, 2022, on Netflix, bringing in another significant time jump and more drama in the royal circle than ever before.

Covering the tumultuous decade of the 1990s, this season largely focuses on the towering figure of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) amidst political and social changes that threaten to weaken the very basis of the Monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) is also a primary focus of the story as she sees her grip loosening on the more aware and more rebellious British society. Alongside the political side of the struggle, Diana also sees a ton of family struggles with her separation from Charles and several other disturbances.

The final episode, titled Decommissioned, is a swift setup for what lies ahead in the story, and came with a lot of new additions to the plot and a number of important revelations.

The Crown season 5 ending: No more time skips?

The Crown season 5 is reportedly the penultimate season of the long-running show that revolved around the British royal family. Though it tends to overstep for dramatic purposes, the series covers decades of political and family history in a semi-fictionalized manner. The finale of The Crown season 5 takes place in the summer of 1997.

The finale begins with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) trying to convince his father Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw) to buy a home in Malibu for him and his girlfriend Kelly Fisher (Erin Richards). This is the setup for the next conversation with Princess Diana, where Mohamed Al-Fayed invites her to their private ocean liner in St. Tropez.

The finale's major event is the confrontation between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles over his obsession with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Their conversation also addresses the standing of the monarchy in a rapidly changing global scenario.

Elizabeth's tone is aggressive with Charles as she accuses him of conducting an affair in the public eye. Charles retaliates, expressing his wish to marry Camilla. The mother-son duo's clash over the future of Monarchy is one of the most glaring parts of The Crown season 5 finale.

Another big event that this episode sets up is Diana's affair with Dodi Fayed, which will begin early into the next season. One of the final shots sees the Queen walking through the halls of the Royal Yacht Britannia, saying an early goodbye to the large ship, also in a way indicating the end of the good days, per se. This is also a clever way to mirror the first episode, which largely featured the vessel.

A final look at Diana also ensures that the show is almost at the point where the royal family is on the brink of its biggest scandal - Diana's car crash.

With the timeline set, there will not be any time skips in the sixth season of The Crown, which will feature whatever happens to Princess Diana in the future. The final episode also set up many other significant events that are sure to follow in the sixth and final season.

All the episodes of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.

