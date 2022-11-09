Hilarious tweets targeting King Charles take over Twitter as Netflix drops The Crown season 5

The Crown season 5 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The much-anticipated series focuses on the different phases of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. The season sheds light on Charles and Diana's deteriorating marriage and depicts the events that led to their divorce.

The series has been in the headlines for its depiction of King Charles, which generated massive controversy. Ahead of the premiere, many fans shared hilarious tweets targeting King Charles.

⁷ jayde. ⚯͛ @qtjkoo The season 5 of the crown is going to be released tomorrow and knowing what years it's going to cover while Charles is on the king irl.... yeah let me grab my popcorn. The season 5 of the crown is going to be released tomorrow and knowing what years it's going to cover while Charles is on the king irl.... yeah let me grab my popcorn.

Former UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader John Major recently penned a scathing letter to the Daily Telegraph wherein he slammed the show for its portrayal of King Charles, who's shown to be having a secret meeting with Major as they discuss ways to oust the Queen. The scene triggered a huge controversy, with various politicians and actors like Tony Blair and Judi Dench criticizing the series.

Judi Dench wrote a letter slamming The Crown and asked Netflix to add a disclaimer

Several fans took to Twitter to share hilarious tweets about King Charles after Netflix released the fifth season of The Crown on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The comments mostly revolved around the show's controversial depiction of the King.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Author Jacqueline⁷ ❄️💜☕️ @JackieSmith114 Now I know everyone in America is probably feeling a little anxiety about the election results tonight but just remember it’s probably nothing compared to how King Charles is feeling about #TheCrown season 5 dropping tomorrow. Now I know everyone in America is probably feeling a little anxiety about the election results tonight but just remember it’s probably nothing compared to how King Charles is feeling about #TheCrown season 5 dropping tomorrow. https://t.co/7iPOHdPnC0

Jonny🦕 @thejmv4 The Crown season 5 will be released tomorrow



I can already feel King Charles shaking while holding his teddy bear The Crown season 5 will be released tomorrow I can already feel King Charles shaking while holding his teddy bear

🎄Walking in a Winter Wonderland 🎄 @hecallsmePP Rewatching the crown so I can be ready to witness King Charles get absolutely wrecked with tampongate on Netflix Rewatching the crown so I can be ready to witness King Charles get absolutely wrecked with tampongate on Netflix 😂

In the weeks leading up to the release of The Crown season 5, the series received massive backlash over its portrayal of the British Royal Family. Actress Judi Dench wrote a letter to The Times wherein she slammed the show and asked Netflix to add a disclaimer. The streaming giant then used phrases like ''inspired by real events'' and ''fictional drama'' in its description of the trailer for season 5.

Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki take on key roles in The Crown

The show chronicles the various events that unfolded during Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on an award-winning play ('The Audience') by showrunner Peter Morgan, this lavish, Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.''

The description further states:

''The series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.''

The show has impressed critics and viewers with its stunning visuals, strong performances by the cast, and writing, among many other aspects. The fifth season features Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, respectively.

The main cast looks stunning in the show's trailer, with West and Debicki dominating with their raw charisma and screen presence. Other supporting cast members include Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, among many others.

The series is helmed by Peter Morgan, whose works include Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Laurence, The Last King of Scotland, and many more.

The fifth season of The Crown is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

