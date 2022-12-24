Emily in Paris season 4: Tentative release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Emily in Paris season 4 is real. Days after the third season premiered on Netflix, binge-watchers and hefty fans of the drama are already wondering if the new season of the acclaimed show will arrive.

Thankfully, the series was renewed for a fourth season right after the premiere of the second season.

While most fans may not even have finished all the episodes of the new season yet, Emily in Paris is one of those shows that has the outstanding ability to hook viewers and keep them that way, making them wonder about the state of the characters. This is exactly what the latest season of the drama did, giving birth to the interest in Emily in Paris season 4.

Sadly, there is not much out about the upcoming season of the Lily Collins starter, by the looks of it, some parts of the upcoming season have already been shot. If it follows the pattern of the previous seasons, the new season should arrive in the fall of 2023.

Read on for more details about the upcoming season.

More about Emily in Paris season 4

Netflix @netflix Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 https://t.co/3zqj36vmnO

While it will be some time before we get a real insight into what the new season of Emily in Paris holds in store for the long-term fans, it is clear from the finale of the third season that there will be some big changes that pretty much alter a lot of the thematic and plot elements.

Lily Collins confirmed the news of Emily in Paris season 4 with an Instagram post that read:

"VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!...I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…"

The fourth season has to pick up the pieces of the tumultuous finale of Emily in Paris season 3, where Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) break up at the altar.

This development is very big for the show, which has not allowed Emily to completely accept her love story till now. Emily will also have a big change of surrounding in the new season and it may also affect the story to a great extent.

kimberley @kimberleyxart So i’ve finished season 3 of Emily in Paris and I have no idea what to do with myself after that ending. Season 4 right now pls So i’ve finished season 3 of Emily in Paris and I have no idea what to do with myself after that ending. Season 4 right now pls https://t.co/HBp7TEiTVm

There has been no confirmation about the cast of Emily in Paris season 4 either but Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc) have to return to finish their respective arcs.

The fourth season may not be the final season of the show, as indicated by Daren Star, the program creator. He told ELLE:

"There’s a lot more story to tell here and we’re not wrapping things up anytime soon...And also hopefully season four isn’t the end either,...I feel like we’re all creatively feeling like we’re in the middle of something not heading towards the end."

More information about Emily in Paris season 4 will be available soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Poll : 0 votes