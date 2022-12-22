Where was Emily in Paris season 3 shot? Filming locations explored

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is out now! The Netflix show has released its third edition on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, one year after its second season aired on December 22, 2021.

The romantic comedy is created by Darren Star, who is known for the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, and Younger. Emily in Paris is his eighth show as a creator.

Apart from Lily Collins, the show also stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Paul Forman and Camille Razat, among several other actors.

Since the series is set in Paris, the team has not traveled much outside the French capital across its three seasons. In season one, the show basically stuck to Paris.

However, for season 2, the team moved towards several places including the French Riviera and the Nice-based resort town of Villefranche-sur-Mer. They also shot at the Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat Four Seasons, Chapelle Saint-Pierre church, St Tropez, and Glaye, among others.

For season 3, the team kept Paris as the spot for the primary production schedule. It was reported that the show's principal photography began in early June 2022 and was wrapped in September 2022.

Emily in Paris season 3 gave viewers stunning views from Paris and Normandy

The cast and crew of the third edition of Emily in Paris reached the French capital in June 2022 to begin shooting. Fans were given this news through the show's Instagram handle.

1) Paris

Paris is noted for the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur, the Centre Pompidou, the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and the Place de la Concorde. Reports say that shots of these historical structures can be spotted in the backdrop of the third season.

Some of the places featured in the show are regular spots where the lead characters are often seen. These include Emily and Gabriel's houses, the address of which is 1, Place de l’Estrapade, and is also known as the Latin Quarter and the Maison Moreau.

The next recurring location is 6, Place de Valois, which serves as Emily's office and is situated near the Louvre Museum. The building is also close to Galerie Patrick Fourtin, an art and furniture gallery. Several important scenes were filmed around the latter, reports say.

Additionally, Terra Nera at 18 Rue des Fossés Saint Jacques is used as the location for Gabriel’s restaurant Les Deux Compère.

Emily in Paris season 3 also lensed some exterior scenes around the pretty Quai des Célestins.

2) Normandy

For those who might have forgotten this, one of Emily's romantic interests and her friend Camille's boyfriend, Gabriel, is from Normandy. He also decided to return to the city in the first season but soon changed his mind.

Now, by the looks of it, the arc hasn't been forgotten and according to some reports, some sequences were shot in the northern French region. Additionally, it also seems like cameras were set up at the commune of Le Tilleul, Seine-Maritime department.

Some fans are also hoping to get glimpses of London in Emily in Paris season 3 as Emily's current boyfriend Alfie is a native of London. Alfie has moved back to the British capital for professional commitments.

Will Emily in Paris ever move out of France?

While speaking to E! News recently, lead actress Lily Collins expressed her wish to take her show out of France. She said:

“If we ever went somewhere else, I think keeping it going in different countries is really fun…I think there’s so many opportunities here to honestly splash out in so many different ways. … I’d say Denmark or Japan.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Park, who plays Mindy on the show, wanted Korea to be the shooting base.

All ten episodes of season 3 of Emily in Paris can be streamed on Netflix right away.

