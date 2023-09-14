Emma Coronel net worth: Fortune explored as El Chapo’s wife is released from US prison

On Wednesday, September 13, El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was released from a United States prison after serving nearly two years inside. The 34-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for drug trafficking charges in 2021 after being arrested at Dulles Airport, near Washington DC, the same year.

According to The Llanelli Herald, the former drug lord and Sinaloa Cartel leader's wife commands a staggering estimated net worth of 5 billion dollars. According to News 24, that's almost twice Pakistan's Defence Budget. The former model and teen beauty queen holds dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico.

Emma Coronel Aispuro: Wife of EL Chapo and daughter of El Uno

Emma Coronel's astonishing net worth of 5 billion dollars was helped both by her business ventures and her association with her husband, who has a net worth of 26 billion dollars. It is safe to say that she is indeed one of the richest women in the world.

Emma was born near San Francisco in July 1989 to Estela Aispuro Aispuro and Ines Coronel Barreras, also known as El Uno. Her father, Ines, is a former high-ranking Sinaloa member and a convicted drug lord serving a ten-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms charges.

So, from an early age, she had a rather removed childhood, growing up in a Durango village. Emma started gaining attention as she took part in many beauty pageants, which eventually led to her and Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera's first meeting in Durango's 2007 Coffee and Guava Festival. Joaquín is the real name of El Chapo. The duo was introduced by Ines, and they were immediately smitten.

El Chapo and Emma tied the knot in 2007 on her 18th birthday. In 2012, she gave birth to twin daughters, Emali Guadalupe and Maria Joaquina, in Los Angeles. Her marriage to the former drug kingpin and a "minimal role" in the cartel allowed her to inherit a hefty amount of money and assets, which make up a majority of her net worth.

She also has an Instagram following of over 748,000 and a clothing and fashion accessory line named "El Chapo Guzman." Her business enterprises contribute an estimated $10 million to her net worth.

Emma Coronel confessed to the charges against her

Emma Coronel was released from prison on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, almost two years after she was sentenced to prison for various charges. After her Dulles Airport arrest in 2021, she was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to launder money, distribute illegal drugs, and involvement in the financial dealings of El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel, which she confessed to.

She was being held at a halfway house in Long Beach, California, after being transferred from a federal prison. Her release was confirmed by The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP). An FBOP spokesperson told CNN:

"We can confirm Emma Coronel Aispuro released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) today, September 13, 2023."

"For privacy, safety, and security, the FBOP does not provide additional information on those who are no longer in our custody," the added.

Her sentence also included a forfeiture of 1.5 million, which she gladly surrendered, and a four-year supervised release period.

Her 66-year-old husband, on the other hand, is serving a life sentence in a Colorado supermax prison for criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and firearms charges, which he was convicted of in 2019.