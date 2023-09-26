Netflix's upcoming documentary series Encounters will explore four separate instances telling one single story of human contact with extraterrestrial beings. The four-part landmark series is set to drop on the streaming service on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time).

Each episode of the alien docuseries will examine one unique encounter that occurred in some part of the globe. The strange lights spotted in the sky over a small Texas town, space crafts seen in a Welsh coastal village, encounters of school-going children in Zimbabwe, and strange non-human intelligence interferences with a Japanese nuclear power plant are the four instances.

Encounters is a work of director Yon Motskin (Hustle) and has been executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Vice Studios, and Boardwalk Pictures. It also features interviews with intelligence officers, NASA scientists, journalists, and other experts.

Netflix's Encounters looks at sightings of aliens and otherworldly phenomena on Earth using firsthand witnesses and experts

Netflix's Encounters will consist of separate but "eerily similar" incidents when people came across what they believe were aliens and otherworldly phenomena on Earth. Firsthand witnesses will narrate the series and will use science "to guide believers to answers during a time when the question of whether or not humans are alone in the universe feels particularly urgent," as per Tudum.

According to Fansided, the official synopsis, as per Netflix, states:

"As told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities."

It further says,

"A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be revealed from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extraterrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we’ve ever imagined."

According to Tudum, the four episodes and their titles are:

Episode 1 - Messengers

Episode 2 - The Broad Haven Triangle

Episode 3 - Lights Over Fukushima

Episode 4 - Believers

A detailed look into the four episodes

Episode 1, titled Messengers, will delve into the 2008 UFO sightings in and around Stephenville, Texas. Hundreds of people, including local law enforcement and business owners, witnessed the incident. Reportedly, the trucking company owner Steve Allen claimed he saw blinding lights while Pat Leatherwood, a bank chairman, allegedly saw a "flying Dorito."

The incident in episode 2, titled The Broad Haven Triangle, dates back to 1977 when the Cold War was still raging. It will focus on the largest mass sighting of a UFO and aliens in UK history.

During the incident, "a group of boys spotted a cigar-shaped spacecraft rising from the trees beyond their playground" in the Welsh coastal town of Broad Haven. More than "450 reports of UFO and alien encounters" were made at the time.

Episode 3, titled Lights Over Fukushima, explores a recent event from 2011 when a child monk of Enmyoin Temple walked out onto the temple's plaza and claimed he saw a UFO. This encounter was followed by a devastating earthquake that sparked a massive tsunami and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Tudum further reported that several residents also saw strange balls of light over the reactors at the time of the meltdown.

Finally, episode 4, titled Believers, will discuss an event from 1994 when students at Ariel School in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, saw spaceships and strange humanoid figures in their playground. The incident deeply impacted these witnesses' lives and triggered a thorough investigation into the event.

According to Radio Times, the series will feature interviews with experts to relay more accurate and detailed information to viewers. The list of interviewees is as follows:

Dr. Kevin Knuth, astrophysicist and former NASA research scientist

David Clarke, journalist

Tony Cowan, former RAF officer

Eric MacLeish, attorney

Matthew Roberts, naval intelligence cryptologist

Sara Vanden Berge, managing editor, Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Lee Roy Gaitan, a constable in Erath County, Texas

Robert Powell, nanotechnology engineer and co-founder of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies

Encounters will air on Netflix this September 27, 2023.