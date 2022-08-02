''End of an era'': The Flash fans get emotional as series ends with season 9

The CW's acclaimed superhero series, The Flash, will conclude with its ninth season. The network confirmed the news on Monday. The final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023 and will consist of 13 episodes. Since the official announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been sharing emotional tweets. One user tweeted, saying it's the ''end of an era.''

Speculations about the series ending have been floating around after lead actor Grant Gustin signed a one-year contract for the show earlier in January this year.

Earlier on Monday, The CW officially announced in a statement that the series will conclude with its ninth season in 2023. It reads:

''Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,''

It further states,

''So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.''

With that said, read further to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to The Flash series ending

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Flash coming to an end next year with the ninth season. Many thanked the show for giving them some of their favorite characters, particularly Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

⊳T @stcrwest we got 9 years of Candice Patton as Iris West & I’ll forever be grateful #theflash we got 9 years of Candice Patton as Iris West & I’ll forever be grateful #theflash https://t.co/54WI07udPI

⊳T @stcrwest it’s starting to hit me omg I’m really losing them forever #theflash it’s starting to hit me omg I’m really losing them forever #theflash https://t.co/A6GZ2h4Bkz

Matthew W. @MatthewWoolbrig I'm not ready to say goodbye. I have watched every episode since day 1. I love this show so much. And I've personally gone through some tough times and this show always made it all a bit easier. I'm always gonna be grateful for everyone who was a part of it. #TheFlash I'm not ready to say goodbye. I have watched every episode since day 1. I love this show so much. And I've personally gone through some tough times and this show always made it all a bit easier. I'm always gonna be grateful for everyone who was a part of it. #TheFlash ❤️⚡️❤️ https://t.co/1vqMfVBBUT

⚡️GG 🐶 @TheWarblerGrant Grant, I know you aren’t on social media, but thank you for being the best #TheFlash for the last 10 years. While it is sad the show is ending, it also marks a new beginning for you. Can’t wait and see what the future holds for you. Will always support you 🫶🥺 Grant, I know you aren’t on social media, but thank you for being the best #TheFlash for the last 10 years. While it is sad the show is ending, it also marks a new beginning for you. Can’t wait and see what the future holds for you. Will always support you 🫶🥺 https://t.co/QxWZDHrIVT

Many viewers mentioned how much the show affected them personally, while others thanked the cast and crew of the series.

More details about The Flash plot and cast

The show centers around Barry Allen, an investigator who mysteriously gains superpowers after an accident. He then decides to use his superpowers to fight criminals. A synopsis of the series shared on The CW's official YouTube channel reads:

''After a particle accelerator causes a freak storm, CSI Investigator Barry Allen is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Months later he awakens with the power of super speed, granting him the ability to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel.''

The description further reads,

''Though initially excited by his newfound powers, Barry is shocked to discover he is not the only “meta-human” who was created in the wake of the accelerator explosion – and not everyone is using their new powers for good. Barry partners with S.T.A.R. Labs and dedicates his life to protect the innocent. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns what Barry Allen has become...The Flash.''

The superhero series stars Grant Gustin in the lead role of Barry Allen, along with Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, thanks to its tight storyline and unique visual aesthetics. The show has also received high praise for maintaining its entertainment value while not compromising on artistry and character depth.

It is helmed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns. The show has garnered a strong fanbase across the globe and is considered to be one of the finest superhero series of the last decade.

The Flash is available to stream on The CW app.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far