“Enough is enough”: February 25th National Day of Hate against Jewish community sparks backlash

A “National Day of Hate” has allegedly been planned by neo-Nazi groups in the U.S., per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The day is reportedly coinciding with the Jewish Sabbath this weekend.
The ADL reportedly sent an alert about the plan via email, saying:
“While ADL is not aware of any specific threats, we know that these groups are hoping for increased anti-Semitic flier distributions, protests and graffiti.”
The ADL also mentioned that the day was allegedly planned by a small neo-Nazi group in Iowa.
Twitter user @/mrscookies shared a caution post saying that neo-Nazis will allegedly target Jewish people by having anti-Semitic and harmful rallies on Saturday. The user also asked Jewish people in the U.S. to be safe and careful.
The Jewish-American social media personality Ed Krassenstein also took to Twitter to share that law enforcement departments in the U.S. have issued a warning against the alleged “National Day of Hate,” which will be obtained by neo-Nazis by holding rallies, handing out anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic fliers.
The influencer largely condemned the alleged plan and said it was time to say “enough is enough.” He also mentioned that the situation was making him “sick to the stomach” and urged the government to “crack down” on the groups that spread “racism, anti-Semitism, s*xism and prejudice”:
The American Jewish Committee also issued a warning over the alleged hateful day and said that the Jews are “strong and proud” and “will not be intimidated” by any hate efforts.
Netizens condemn National Day of Hate on Twitter
The warnings about an alleged “National Day of Hate” coinciding with the Jewish Shabbat weekend and reportedly planned by the neo-Nazis sparked major outrage on social media:
In the wake of the alert, several social media users took to Twitter to strongly condemn the alleged plan.
As reactions continued to pour in online, several law enforcement departments across the U.S. responded to the situation. Police departments in Massachusetts said they were aware of the news but did not have any information about any targeted attacks in the area.
Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell from the Brookline Police Department echoed a similar statement and said:
“Right now, there's no specific threats that are known. We don't have intelligence that leads us to believe that there's any particular targets.”
Campbell also said that his department is giving “special attention” to religious institutions in their town and encouraged everyone to remain cautious:
"We just tell people, be vigilant, be aware of your circumstances," said Campbell. "If you see something that you're concerned about, don't be afraid to give us a call."
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also issued a statement saying they are monitoring the situation:
“We are aware, and we continue to monitor events nationally and adjust accordingly to the needs of Indianapolis.”
The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said they are not aware of “any direct threats to Indianapolis’ Jewish community” so far but have taken a “proactive approach” in informing people about the situation.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety also issued a warning asking residents and visitors to be “vigilant.” However, they mentioned that the department has not received any credible threats or notice about any scheduled events at the time.
The Metro Nashville Police Department and members of the Nashville Jewish community said that they were on alert about the alleged “National Day of Hate.” Reports suggested that police departments in New York, New Jersey, and Chicago were also being careful about the situation.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League said it is tracking the latest updates about the alleged "National Day of Hate" and is making plans to combat the situation if required.