“Enough is enough”: February 25th National Day of Hate against Jewish community sparks backlash

A “National Day of Hate” has allegedly been planned by neo-Nazi groups in the U.S., per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The day is reportedly coinciding with the Jewish Sabbath this weekend.

The ADL reportedly sent an alert about the plan via email, saying:

“While ADL is not aware of any specific threats, we know that these groups are hoping for increased anti-Semitic flier distributions, protests and graffiti.”

The ADL also mentioned that the day was allegedly planned by a small neo-Nazi group in Iowa.

Twitter user @/mrscookies shared a caution post saying that neo-Nazis will allegedly target Jewish people by having anti-Semitic and harmful rallies on Saturday. The user also asked Jewish people in the U.S. to be safe and careful.

finn (finny) ✡︎ @mcrscookies Hey everyone. Tomorrow, neo-nazis in the US are putting on something called “national day of hate” targeting jewish people. On saturday, shabbat, nazis are going to have antisemitic, harmful rallies. Please, for your US jewish friends, raise awareness. please read on + Hey everyone. Tomorrow, neo-nazis in the US are putting on something called “national day of hate” targeting jewish people. On saturday, shabbat, nazis are going to have antisemitic, harmful rallies. Please, for your US jewish friends, raise awareness. please read on + https://t.co/votbUcQ3O9

finn (finny) ✡︎ @mcrscookies Show these pathetic excuses for human beings that we won’t let shit happen. We’ll talk about it and shame them so harshly that they are once again afraid. This doesn’t only effect jewish people. This effects POC, LGBTQ, And anyone who isn’t a white straight christian. Show these pathetic excuses for human beings that we won’t let shit happen. We’ll talk about it and shame them so harshly that they are once again afraid. This doesn’t only effect jewish people. This effects POC, LGBTQ, And anyone who isn’t a white straight christian.

finn (finny) ✡︎ @mcrscookies This is also a caution post for all my jewish friends. Please stay safe tomorrow. There are anti-fascist movements happening in new york, if you’d like to explore those or just stay safe inside please do. This is also a caution post for all my jewish friends. Please stay safe tomorrow. There are anti-fascist movements happening in new york, if you’d like to explore those or just stay safe inside please do.

The Jewish-American social media personality Ed Krassenstein also took to Twitter to share that law enforcement departments in the U.S. have issued a warning against the alleged “National Day of Hate,” which will be obtained by neo-Nazis by holding rallies, handing out anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic fliers.

The influencer largely condemned the alleged plan and said it was time to say “enough is enough.” He also mentioned that the situation was making him “sick to the stomach” and urged the government to “crack down” on the groups that spread “racism, anti-Semitism, s*xism and prejudice”:

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



As a Jewish American, this makes me sick to my stomach. Meanwhile many… BREAKING: Law enforcement in the US is warning that Neo-Nazi groups in the US plan to hold rallies and hand out anti-Jewish, anti-semitic fliers this Saturday in what they call a "National Day of Hate".As a Jewish American, this makes me sick to my stomach. Meanwhile many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Law enforcement in the US is warning that Neo-Nazi groups in the US plan to hold rallies and hand out anti-Jewish, anti-semitic fliers this Saturday in what they call a "National Day of Hate".As a Jewish American, this makes me sick to my stomach. Meanwhile many… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The American Jewish Committee also issued a warning over the alleged hateful day and said that the Jews are “strong and proud” and “will not be intimidated” by any hate efforts.

Netizens condemn National Day of Hate on Twitter

The warnings about an alleged “National Day of Hate” coinciding with the Jewish Shabbat weekend and reportedly planned by the neo-Nazis sparked major outrage on social media:

In the wake of the alert, several social media users took to Twitter to strongly condemn the alleged plan.

American Jewish Committee @AJCGlobal



We will not be intimidated.



We are resilient.



We are strong.



We are Neo-Nazi groups are reportedly organizing a national “Day of Hate” against Jews on Saturday.We will not be intimidated.We are resilient.We are strong.We are #JewishandProud Neo-Nazi groups are reportedly organizing a national “Day of Hate” against Jews on Saturday.We will not be intimidated.We are resilient.We are strong.We are #JewishandProud. https://t.co/pzL9DnrQgl

aidan ✡︎ @RAVENCHlLD non-jews please share this.



tomorrow across america, neo-nazis are planning rallies for what they are referring to as a “national day of hate” look after your jewish friends and to all of my fellow jews: please be on alert. shabbat shalom. non-jews please share this. tomorrow across america, neo-nazis are planning rallies for what they are referring to as a “national day of hate” look after your jewish friends and to all of my fellow jews: please be on alert. shabbat shalom. https://t.co/RQLgk2JrwU

🔥JanaB Warrior Angel🔥 @Janabw81 Today the white supremacist racists bigot Nazis have called for a “National Day of Hate”

Here’s my response… Today the white supremacist racists bigot Nazis have called for a “National Day of Hate”Here’s my response… https://t.co/8mIA3fyqRm

Mr Ridley @ComradeRidley



Fight for your Jewish brothers and sisters. No tolerance for intolerance. Crush hate wherever it rises.



#NationalDayOfHate #PunchANazi #nazilivesdontmatter On this National Day of Hate, I want to encourage each and every one of you to fulfill you patriotic duty.Fight for your Jewish brothers and sisters. No tolerance for intolerance. Crush hate wherever it rises. On this National Day of Hate, I want to encourage each and every one of you to fulfill you patriotic duty.Fight for your Jewish brothers and sisters. No tolerance for intolerance. Crush hate wherever it rises.#NationalDayOfHate #PunchANazi #nazilivesdontmatter https://t.co/RNg4bEsvfB

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan Neo nazis have planned a ‘National Day of Hate’ for today.



Malcolm X gave us good advice on how to handle these situations. Neo nazis have planned a ‘National Day of Hate’ for today.Malcolm X gave us good advice on how to handle these situations. https://t.co/tvkQTDJkW3

Ellen Barkin @EllenBarkin Imagine declaring a national day of hate. A national day of hate against Jews. A holiday of hate. Where they can all get together and hate. Hate Jews. “They should all drop down dead”…my Bubby Imagine declaring a national day of hate. A national day of hate against Jews. A holiday of hate. Where they can all get together and hate. Hate Jews. “They should all drop down dead”…my Bubby

Ron Dorland🇺🇸🇺🇦 @DorlandRon On this National Day of Hate,let us praise the Almighty for the 11th commandment, written in stone. On this National Day of Hate,let us praise the Almighty for the 11th commandment, written in stone. https://t.co/wZ1UYaHVRm

Oren Jacobson 🔯 @Oren_Jacobson I love being Jewish much more than any antisemite could ever hate me.



So while white supremacists plan a national Day of Hate, to all the Jews across the world & to all of our allies who refuse to let the hate win, I say:



Shabbat Shalom! I love being Jewish much more than any antisemite could ever hate me.So while white supremacists plan a national Day of Hate, to all the Jews across the world & to all of our allies who refuse to let the hate win, I say:Shabbat Shalom!

Nikki Fried @NikkiFried As white supremacy groups call for a “National Day of Hate” this weekend, I’m reminded of a teaching in my Jewish faith: Tikkun Olam.



It means taking action to improve and heal the world to make it more united and perfect.



Today and everyday drown out hate with Tikkun Olam. As white supremacy groups call for a “National Day of Hate” this weekend, I’m reminded of a teaching in my Jewish faith: Tikkun Olam.It means taking action to improve and heal the world to make it more united and perfect.Today and everyday drown out hate with Tikkun Olam.

Trending Liberal @TrendingLiberal Raise your hand if you're not a Jew, but you would fight like hell for their right to exist, on Nazi's National Day of Hate. 🖐️ Raise your hand if you're not a Jew, but you would fight like hell for their right to exist, on Nazi's National Day of Hate. 🖐️

As reactions continued to pour in online, several law enforcement departments across the U.S. responded to the situation. Police departments in Massachusetts said they were aware of the news but did not have any information about any targeted attacks in the area.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell from the Brookline Police Department echoed a similar statement and said:

“Right now, there's no specific threats that are known. We don't have intelligence that leads us to believe that there's any particular targets.”

Campbell also said that his department is giving “special attention” to religious institutions in their town and encouraged everyone to remain cautious:

"We just tell people, be vigilant, be aware of your circumstances," said Campbell. "If you see something that you're concerned about, don't be afraid to give us a call."

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites StopAntisemitism is closely monitoring the upcoming National Day of Hate being promoted by white nationalist hate groups.



We strongly urge everyone to be vigilant, specifically during Synagogue services this Shabbat.



If you see something, say something and call 911 immediately! StopAntisemitism is closely monitoring the upcoming National Day of Hate being promoted by white nationalist hate groups.We strongly urge everyone to be vigilant, specifically during Synagogue services this Shabbat.If you see something, say something and call 911 immediately!

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also issued a statement saying they are monitoring the situation:

“We are aware, and we continue to monitor events nationally and adjust accordingly to the needs of Indianapolis.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said they are not aware of “any direct threats to Indianapolis’ Jewish community” so far but have taken a “proactive approach” in informing people about the situation.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety also issued a warning asking residents and visitors to be “vigilant.” However, they mentioned that the department has not received any credible threats or notice about any scheduled events at the time.

Brookline PD @BrooklineMAPD ADVISORY: An anti-Semitic group based in Iowa has called for its supporters to “shock the masses with banners, fliers, & graffiti." We have increased patrols in the area of local religious institutions especially temples, synagogues and will not tolerate hate crimes! LINK IN BIO ADVISORY: An anti-Semitic group based in Iowa has called for its supporters to “shock the masses with banners, fliers, & graffiti." We have increased patrols in the area of local religious institutions especially temples, synagogues and will not tolerate hate crimes! LINK IN BIO https://t.co/uY5lzRd6Ui

The Metro Nashville Police Department and members of the Nashville Jewish community said that they were on alert about the alleged “National Day of Hate.” Reports suggested that police departments in New York, New Jersey, and Chicago were also being careful about the situation.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League said it is tracking the latest updates about the alleged "National Day of Hate" and is making plans to combat the situation if required.

Poll : 0 votes