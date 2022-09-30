Entergalactic ending explained: Did Jabari and Meadow get back together?

Netflix's most recent animated film, Entergalactic by Kid Cudi, was perhaps one of the best animated films to come to the platform in a long time. At one and a half hours, the delightful film followed two blooming artists, Meadow (Jessica Williams) and Jabari (Kid Cudi) in their romantic quest amidst the bustling 21st-century Manhattan. Fletcher Moules directed the romantic animated film.

Though the film started out as a way of promoting Kid Cudi's upcoming album, it was a remarkably strong drama that was fairly simple and episodic but had enough material to stand out on its own. The simple story of the rather predictable film saw a tough wave of misunderstandings wash over Jabari and Meadow, only to be sorted out by the very end.

Read on to find out what happened at the end of Entergalactic.

Entergalactic ending explained: How did Jabar and Meadow reconcile?

The crisis of Entergalactic was established fairly quickly and evidently. Despite the warnings from his friends, Ky (Tyrone Griffin Jr. or Ty Dolla $ign) and Jimmy (Timothée Chalamet), Jabari hooked up with his ex-girlfriend Carmen (Laura Harrier) and later realized that it was a bad idea. He did tell her that they would just be friends, but he could not draw concrete boundaries, which perhaps gave Carmen the idea that they were something more. This led to the confusion in the last part of the film.

While in a stable relationship with Meadow, he received a text from Carmen wearing his hoodie and mentioning something about the previous night. Though Jabari only went to her place to help her with a house pest, Meadow evidently interpreted it as any normal girlfriend would. This led to the couple's break-up, with neither of them putting aside their respective egos to sort it out.

The brilliantly made next part showed both of them diving into their work, and doing really well in their fields. However, it was somehow not enough as they both longed for the same thing. Finally, an intervention from Jabari’s sister Ellie (Maisha Mescudi) helped him act a little more sensibly. With her push, Jabari finally decided to clear up the confusion between him and Meadow. This part also had some brilliant script work as Jabari's sister explained the difficulties of finding a good life partner to him.

“Love is the easiest thing in the world when it happens by accident, but it doesn’t get real until you do it on purpose.”

Jabari finally reclaimed the love of his life with a grand gesture at Meadow’s presentation. Jabari turned the nearby McDonald's poster into his signature Mr. Rager street art, indicating to Meadow that he wants to meet her at their spot. When both Jabari and Meadow go to The Greasy Spoon, they finally meet and reconcile. From here on, the film follows the classic "happily-ever-after trope."

The post-credit scene was something completely detached as it seemed to indicate a couple of things. One particular poster seemed to hint something at Kanye West, something that most viewers who do not follow the world of hip-hop would miss. This could have been an artistic choice for Kid Cudi. The film also seemed to take a dig at dating apps in the post-credit scene.

Whether the post-credits scene take a dig at Kanye or dating apps, Entergalactic had a fittingly beautiful ending to a beautiful story.

Entergalactic is now streaming on Netflix.

