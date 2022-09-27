What time will Entergalactic air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about Kid Cudi's animated special

Kid Cudi's Entergalactic is expected to arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12 am PT (tentative time). The series is more like an expansion of Kid Cudi's album of the same name, which is also expected to drop the same day.

The animated series features Kid Cudi voicing the main character, Jabari. It also has a number of other talented actors as part of its voicecast.

With that said, read on to learn more details about the series' plot, what to expect, and more.

What you need to know about Entergalactic: a story of two artists in New York

On September 12, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Entergalactic, which offers a glimpse of the gorgeous world that the special is set in. It is a romantic story of two artists in New York. The trailer maintains a beautifully surreal and romantic tone but also has a unique and quirky vibe that could make for a distinctly memorable cinematic experience.

Overall, the trailer looks refreshing, and fans of both Kid Cudi and romantic films will certainly enjoy the experience. A brief synopsis of the film, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''Set in New York City, Entergalactic stars Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow (Love Life’s Jessica Williams), Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.''

Meanwhile, the artist's album of the same name is one of his most ambitious and widely anticipated albums of recent times. This further increases the hype for the release of the film.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a surreal, dreamlike cinematic experience that does justice to the album's thematic ambitions. The special's visual aesthetics is heavily inspired by the acclaimed superhero film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

More details about Entergalactic cast

As mentioned earlier, Kid Cudi will be voicing the main character, Jabari in Entergalactic and his voiceacting sounds impressive in the trailer. Thus, it'll be fascinating to watch how his character pans out in the film.

Apart from a highly successful career in music, Cudi has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years. These include Maniac, Need for Speed, James White, and Westworld, among others.

The film's voicecast also features Jessica Williams as Meadow, an artist Jabari is in love with. Williams sounds just as impressive in the trailer and Jabari's chemistry with Meadow is one of the defining elements of the animated special. Williams has starred in a number of films and shows including Booksmart, The Incredible Jessica James, People Places Things, and many more.

Apart from these actors, the special also stars several others voicing prominent characters, include:

Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy

Laura Harrier as Carmen

Tyrone Griffin Jr. as Ky

Vanessa Hudgens as Karina

Christopher Abbott as Reed

The animated special is helmed by Fletcher Moules, who's best known for his work on Clash of Clans: Revenge and Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace.

Don't forget to catch Entergalactic on Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2022.

