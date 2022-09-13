"They nailed the spider verse style": Kid Cudi's Entergalactic trailer has Twitter users comparing it to 2018 Spider-Man animated film

The trailer for Kid Cudi's upcoming TV special, Entergalactic, has taken Twitter by storm. The special is based on Cudi's new album of the same name, which will be released alongside it on Friday, September 30, 2022. It centers on an artist named Jabari, who falls in love with his neighbor.

Fans on Twitter have been raving about the trailer, with many comparing it to the 2018 animated Spider-Man flick, Into the Spider-Verse. "They nailed the spider verse style," one user said.

Fans compare Entergalactic trailer to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Kid Cudi's Entergalactic. Many compared the look and feel of the trailer to the critically acclaimed animated flick, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The official trailer for the TV special offers a glimpse of the film's dreamy world. It wastes no time in establishing the plot as we see the protagonist, Jabari, introducing himself to his new neighbor, Meadow, a young photographer. The couple is then shown growing closer to each other and ultimately, falling in love.

Overall, the trailer has a surreal vibe to it, thanks to its stunning animation work. Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a synopsis of the special on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''From the mind of Kid Cudi and executive producer Kenya Barris, ENTERGALACTIC is the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.''

A quick look at Entergalactic voicecast

The lead character, Jabari, is voiced by rapper Kid Cudi. Cudi is a renowned rapper and musician who's churned out several hit numbers over the years, including Day 'n' Nite, Make Her Say, and Just What I Am, to name a few.

His upcoming album, Entergalactic, has generated massive hype among fans and it'll be fascinating to see how it pans out.

Apart from his career in music, Cudi has also dabbled in acting. He's appeared in quite a few shows and films, including Two Night Stand, HBO's How to Make it in America, One Tree Hill, Entourage, and many more.

Actress Jessica Williams voices the character of Meadow, Jabari's love interest, in Entergalactic. Williams has been a part of a number of shows and films over the years, like Booksmart, The Incredible Jessica James, People Places Things, and many more. Apart from Cudi and Williams, the movie's voicecast also features several other noted actors voicing significant supporting characters, including:

Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy

Laura Harrier as Carmen

Ty Dolla Sign as Ky

Vanessa Hudgens as Karina

Christopher Abbott as Reed

The special is directed by Fletcher Moules, who's known for his work on Clash of Clans: Revenge and Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace.

The animated movie releases on Netflix on Friday, September 30, 2022.

