Eve episode 3: Can Lee Ra-el seduce Yoon-Kyum successfully?

Eve episode 3 makes one thing apparent — Lee Ra-el‘s (Seo Ye-ji) plan for revenge has been in the making for many years. She also reiterates that she would go to any extent to fulfill her plans. She doesn’t seem too concerned about how her plans might affect others, and rightfully so. The people that Ra-el has targeted are the ones that ruined not just her life in the past, but continue to play with other innocent people in the present as well.

After her return to South Korea, Ra-el might pose as someone else (Sun-bin) to live under the radar, but she does confirm certain things. She confirms whether the men that attacked her and her family in the past are still as trashy, and she revels when she learns of their evil nature.

You see, this means that she doesn’t have to show any mercy. She is convinced that her wrath is justifiable. But the one person who could make her question her belief is Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun).

Yoon-kyun’s chemistry with Ra-el in Eve complicates plans of revenge

Initially, Ra-el plans to seduce Yoon-kyum. She dresses to impress him and tries to intrigue him every step. In this vein, she also procures an invite to a party that Han So-ra (Yoo Sun) throws, but things do not go according to her plan. Her well-practiced lines targeted solely to pique Yoon-kyum’s interest make him suspicious.

He clarifies in privacy that he is not as stupid as she would want to believe. He says that he senses danger when he is around her and stresses that he would not do anything that puts him in trouble. His instincts serve him well, but he witnesses something raw and honest about Ra-el that intrigues him instead. It is not her facade that attracts him, but the honesty in her struggles that pulls them closer.

The night that Ra-el attends Yoon-kyum and So-ra’s party, the man who had killed her father by beating him to death ends up attending. She has a panic attack, and in an attempt to force herself back to her senses, she ends up hurting herself. Yoon-kyum witnesses her in a moment of vulnerability, which has a pull over him unlike anything else.

He wants to understand her and learn of her true intentions, but Yoon-kyum has had no luck. Instead, he only finds more reasons to look beyond her facade. Coincidentally, he and Ra-el end up wanting to procure the same musical instrument — Piazzolla’s bandoneon — and this flusters Ra-el. She did not expect to be as affected by the attraction that she feels, and tries to navigate it as much as she can, but instead finds herself giving in to the attraction once in a while.

At the end of this episode, Ra-el plants a peck on his lips. This incident will play a big role in the storyline going forward, but it would be interesting to see if this would favor Ra-el.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far