Eve episode 5: Ra-el successfully traps Yoon-gyeom

Sooner or later, Yoon-gyeom (Park Byung-eun) had to give in to Ra-el (Seo Ye-ji) on Eve, which occurs in episode 5. At the beginning of the episode, he tries to convince himself and her that he is not interested in her romantically and sexually. The chemistry between them sizzles every time they lock their eyes, yet he attempts to stay away from her.

From the beginning, Yoon-gyeom’s instincts have served him well. He senses danger around Ra-el, and yet, he is forced to give in to his attraction because he cannot see other men (including her husband) touch her without flinching. It is the beginning of an intense affair for both Ra-el and Yoon-gyeom, so it would be interesting to see if the former can retain her objectivity around the latter.

In this episode, for instance, Ra-el is miffed that her target, even momentarily, wouldn’t fall for her seduction. It is to teach him a lesson that she gets extremely (even uncomfortably) close to Yoon-gyeom’s brother. This brother continues to grope her during an event, and she lets him, only to ensure that her target gets an eye full of this scene.

Yoon-gyeom falls for Ra-el’s tricks in Eve

Just as Ra-el expects, Yoon-gyeom is jealous and almost begs her to spend the night with him. This comes after he insults her for kissing him at the tango club. So Ra-el doesn’t give in easily. She, instead, uses this as an opportunity to torture the daughter of the man who killed her father and ruined her family in the past. If you hadn't guessed, this entity is none other than Yoon-gyeom’s wife, Han So-ra (Yoo Sun).

Ra-el tells Yoon-gyeom that the only way he can have her is to abandon his wife on her 40th birthday. Ironically, this is the day Ra-el has helped So-ra plan. She is aware of how much expectation So-ra has pinned to this one day, and by crushing it all, Ra-el hopes to gain a semblance of satisfaction. Of course, this wouldn’t be all.

Ra-el's plan to stop the plotting by So-ra’s father goes much deeper than anyone can guess. Fortunately for her, the man running for the presidency for the upcoming term is the same man who had hoped to help her and her father in the past. Seo Eun-pyeong (Lee Sang-yeob) is the only one aware of her true identity, other than her adoptive mother. He then helps her gain credibility.

All that Ra-el has done so far is to aid her plan against So-ra’s father, and her marriage to her current husband is also part of the plan. This man had also played a role in her father’s death, so whatever she has planned for him is something that the audience must look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

So far, there is not much intrigue that carries the show forward, and only Seo Ye-ji and Park Byung-eun’s performance keeps viewers entertained. The setting of revenge is similar to many other K-dramas that have come out previously, including the Penthouse series Mine or World of the Married. So this tvN drama needs to set itself apart, and soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far