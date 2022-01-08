EVERGLOW's Yiren leaves fans divided after not greeting the traditional Korean way

EVERGLOW member Yiren’s greeting at a fan meet has invited a host of reactions from fans, instigating a conversation about different cultural practices.
Yehua Entertainment’s girl group, EVERGLOW, made their debut in March 2019. The six-member group is made up of E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. While the first five members are Korean, Yiren happens to be Chinese.
Her Chinese identity has given rise to a debate about greeting practices in idols.
EVERGLOW's Yiren chose to do a traditional-style Chinese greeting instead of keun jol
On January 2, 2022, all members of EVERGLOW attended a fan meet as a part of promotional activities for their third mini album, Return of the Girl.
At the event, the members greeted their fans and wished them Happy New Year. While E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda and Aisha bowed down in front of their fans on their hands and knees, in the traditional Korean fashion of keun jol, Yiren refrained from bowing.
Instead, the Chinese idol wished Happy New Year in the traditional Chinese way of greeting, by putting one’s hands together. Yerin’s innocuous gesture, however, appears to have left fans divided.
Not long after EVERGLOW’s fan meet, several Chinese social media users praised her decision to stick to her roots. Many called her a good example for other Chinese idols who have careers overseas.
However, some Korean fans were apparently offended by Yiren’s gesture, implying that she is too proud. Some of the Korean comments read:
"By tomorrow the Chinese will probably be like, 'Keun Jeol is a Chinese tradition.'"
"She's too proud to do something respectful for her Korean fans."
"Now you can head right back to the country you came from."
In light of the backlash from Korean netizens, several Chinese Twitter users explained Yiren’s action, stating that in Chinese culture, one only bows down (kowtow) in front of gravestones, ancestors, or grandparents. In China, bowing is a sign of deference and not a friendly greeting. As such, had Yiren bowed in front of her fans, it would have been inappropriate, as per Chinese culture.
The EVERGLOW member is not the only Chinese idol to forgo bowing or kowtowing. Aespa’s Ningning, as well as Jung and The8 from SEVENTEEN have also skipped the gesture in the past, choosing a different method of greeting.
This is not the first time Yiren has attracted attention due to her Chinese heritage. In November 2020, the idol reportedly told a Chinese fan during a fan video call:
"I love my country more than anything. I want to talk to you in Chinese, but because I am promoting in Korea, there are restrictions. The company told me to be cautious about speaking in Chinese."
Meanwhile, EVERGLOW released their third mini album, Return of the Girl, on December 1, 2021 with the lead single Pirate.