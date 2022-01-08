EVERGLOW's Yiren leaves fans divided after not greeting the traditional Korean way

EVERGLOW member Yiren’s greeting at a fan meet has invited a host of reactions from fans, instigating a conversation about different cultural practices.

Yehua Entertainment’s girl group, EVERGLOW, made their debut in March 2019. The six-member group is made up of E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. While the first five members are Korean, Yiren happens to be Chinese.

Her Chinese identity has given rise to a debate about greeting practices in idols.

EVERGLOW's Yiren chose to do a traditional-style Chinese greeting instead of keun jol

On January 2, 2022, all members of EVERGLOW attended a fan meet as a part of promotional activities for their third mini album, Return of the Girl.

At the event, the members greeted their fans and wished them Happy New Year. While E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda and Aisha bowed down in front of their fans on their hands and knees, in the traditional Korean fashion of keun jol, Yiren refrained from bowing.

Instead, the Chinese idol wished Happy New Year in the traditional Chinese way of greeting, by putting one’s hands together. Yerin’s innocuous gesture, however, appears to have left fans divided.

Ian @0610MJF @xyxxv019207 @winniemode Can’t believe they’re comparing those idols to Yiren. Girl is out there dancing meanwhile other members are kowtowing @xyxxv019207 @winniemode Can’t believe they’re comparing those idols to Yiren. Girl is out there dancing meanwhile other members are kowtowing https://t.co/1lvv9Xg2DZ

Not long after EVERGLOW’s fan meet, several Chinese social media users praised her decision to stick to her roots. Many called her a good example for other Chinese idols who have careers overseas.

However, some Korean fans were apparently offended by Yiren’s gesture, implying that she is too proud. Some of the Korean comments read:

"By tomorrow the Chinese will probably be like, 'Keun Jeol is a Chinese tradition.'"

"She's too proud to do something respectful for her Korean fans."

"Now you can head right back to the country you came from."

luna @namu_ten Netizen Buzz @netizenbuzz Everglow's Yiren stirs controversy after refusing to kneel at Korean fan meet due to cultural differences bit.ly/3G4ji08 Everglow's Yiren stirs controversy after refusing to kneel at Korean fan meet due to cultural differences bit.ly/3G4ji08 https://t.co/46Wd3oSTSw tbh she could've at least done a regular bow..... i obviously don't agree with the sinophobic comments but it is true that if you're living in another country and partaking in their culture it's only natural to do things the way the people in that country do them idk twitter.com/netizenbuzz/st… tbh she could've at least done a regular bow..... i obviously don't agree with the sinophobic comments but it is true that if you're living in another country and partaking in their culture it's only natural to do things the way the people in that country do them idk twitter.com/netizenbuzz/st…

In light of the backlash from Korean netizens, several Chinese Twitter users explained Yiren’s action, stating that in Chinese culture, one only bows down (kowtow) in front of gravestones, ancestors, or grandparents. In China, bowing is a sign of deference and not a friendly greeting. As such, had Yiren bowed in front of her fans, it would have been inappropriate, as per Chinese culture.

Winnie @winniemode Regarding Yiren's recent incident of not bowing down on her knees to Korean fans. A few C-forevers wanted me to share their perspective on the issue:



In Chinese culture, one only "Kowtow" (bowing down on knees) in front of gravestones of their ancestors or in parts of China... Regarding Yiren's recent incident of not bowing down on her knees to Korean fans. A few C-forevers wanted me to share their perspective on the issue:In Chinese culture, one only "Kowtow" (bowing down on knees) in front of gravestones of their ancestors or in parts of China...

Winnie @winniemode to their grandparents.



In other words, it's not about disrespecting Korean culture but it would be inappropriate for Yiren to Kowtow because of her own culture and identity. Instead, she expressed to everyone "Wish You Prosperity and Riches Next Year" in the Chinese manner. to their grandparents. In other words, it's not about disrespecting Korean culture but it would be inappropriate for Yiren to Kowtow because of her own culture and identity. Instead, she expressed to everyone "Wish You Prosperity and Riches Next Year" in the Chinese manner.

maurane ✧ yiren’s sweet baby @jellyiren luna @namu_ten tbh she could've at least done a regular bow..... i obviously don't agree with the sinophobic comments but it is true that if you're living in another country and partaking in their culture it's only natural to do things the way the people in that country do them idk twitter.com/netizenbuzz/st… tbh she could've at least done a regular bow..... i obviously don't agree with the sinophobic comments but it is true that if you're living in another country and partaking in their culture it's only natural to do things the way the people in that country do them idk twitter.com/netizenbuzz/st… she literally did a regular bow before the girls kneeled then she made the chinese gesture that’s kinda the equivalent of a deep bow… you’re judging the entire situation based on a picture, yiren DID show respect according to BOTH cultures twitter.com/namu_ten/statu… she literally did a regular bow before the girls kneeled then she made the chinese gesture that’s kinda the equivalent of a deep bow… you’re judging the entire situation based on a picture, yiren DID show respect according to BOTH cultures twitter.com/namu_ten/statu…

K3۷乙 @kv_lclrc_gsl @bkonk_ @wereinAntartica @allkpop knetzs started it because Yiren didn't bow in the korean way in the floor which she can't do because in China people only do that for their parents, elders, people's grave and who are in heaven and instead she do a chinese greeting move @bkonk_ @wereinAntartica @allkpop knetzs started it because Yiren didn't bow in the korean way in the floor which she can't do because in China people only do that for their parents, elders, people's grave and who are in heaven and instead she do a chinese greeting move

Yirennie ✧ | Chae🐿️ @Suujn_

Yiren didn't do nothing wrong, cuz in her culture kneel with head touching the floor is more serious, they only do it to their parents, ancestors...

Each culture is different and must be respected, stop using Yiren for a hate bridge fck. allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2022/0… Chinese netizens are allegedly 'praising' EVERGLOW's Yiren for not following the Korean way of bowing to loved ones in the New Year Chinese netizens are allegedly 'praising' EVERGLOW's Yiren for not following the Korean way of bowing to loved ones in the New Yearallkpop.com/article/2022/0… Just respect others cultures.Yiren didn't do nothing wrong, cuz in her culture kneel with head touching the floor is more serious, they only do it to their parents, ancestors...Each culture is different and must be respected, stop using Yiren for a hate bridge fck. twitter.com/allkpop/status… Just respect others cultures. Yiren didn't do nothing wrong, cuz in her culture kneel with head touching the floor is more serious, they only do it to their parents, ancestors...Each culture is different and must be respected, stop using Yiren for a hate bridge fck. twitter.com/allkpop/status…

The EVERGLOW member is not the only Chinese idol to forgo bowing or kowtowing. Aespa’s Ningning, as well as Jung and The8 from SEVENTEEN have also skipped the gesture in the past, choosing a different method of greeting.

Winnie @winniemode With that stated, they believe the Korean media outlets were targeting Yiren because many other Chinese Idols in Korea do not Kowtow but they are not the victims of the reporters.



A few examples:



Ning Ning With that stated, they believe the Korean media outlets were targeting Yiren because many other Chinese Idols in Korea do not Kowtow but they are not the victims of the reporters. A few examples:Ning Ning https://t.co/wcRg9yclOa

Winnie @winniemode Chinese members of Seventeen (Jun and The8) Chinese members of Seventeen (Jun and The8) https://t.co/7DnehoeoXd

This is not the first time Yiren has attracted attention due to her Chinese heritage. In November 2020, the idol reportedly told a Chinese fan during a fan video call:

"I love my country more than anything. I want to talk to you in Chinese, but because I am promoting in Korea, there are restrictions. The company told me to be cautious about speaking in Chinese."

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW released their third mini album, Return of the Girl, on December 1, 2021 with the lead single Pirate.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee