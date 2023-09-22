Every colorway releasing under the Nike KD 16 TB collection 

Nike is about to stockpile a new collection from the KD16 library on its shelves, and it is named the TB or Team Bank collection. After the successful drops of Ny vs. Ny, Pathway Royalties, and Emotional Pathways, Nike flashed the news of the KD16 TB collection to celebrate the NBA winter season with colorful sneakers.

KD 16 represents the personal shoe line of NBA star Kevin Durant, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with legendary figures like Michael Jordan and LeBron James in terms of their enduring collaborations with the iconic Swoosh brand. Durant signed the first rookie bond with Nike for 7 years in 2007.

The Beaverton-based sneaker brand Nike distinguished the 19-year-old boy's talent, and it proved valid when Kevin won the title of Rookie of the Year in 2008 when he was playing for Oklahoma City Thunder. That year, Nike launched the first signature pair of the athlete named KD1.

While Nike has not officially disclosed the release date, it is slated for a 2023 launch. Additionally, you can acquire these kicks for a price of $160.

5 exclusive colorways of Nike KD 16 TB collection

This year marks 16 years of this lifetime collaboration, and KD16 has already been released in various captivating color schemes. The brand has scheduled five fresh colorways for the KD16 iteration to be released this year.

1) KD16 University Red Colorway

The university red colorway comes in a gorgeous red tint with a hint of white. Keeping the signature KD16 features, the vibrant red is painted on the mesh silhouette where a stretched panel from toe to heel clings the upper with white lining.

Nike KD16 University Red Colorway (Image via Sneaker News)

Most of the midsole is dyed white, while the quarter part gets a red patch. The minuscule white swooshes are glowing on the heel side, accompanied by the white EASY emblem.

2) KD16 Game Royal

The Game Royal colorway is just another iteration of the KD16 University red, as both are adorned in the same patterns. A narrow panel in the matching color guards the royal blue mesh upper.

KD16 Game Royal (Image via Sneaker News)

The KD logo is etched on the padded tongue in white, while a glittery black emblem is spotted on the insole. However, the blue herringbone design on the quarter increases the breathability and supports the feet.

3) KD 16 Black colorway

The black colorway is the perfect paradigm of sheer elegance, as its black mesh silhouette gets the layer of a nubuck panel.

KD 16 Black colorway (Image via Sneaker News)

The white interruption on the black brings back the sporty aura of the sneaker, while the white titular swoosh carries the Nike branding.

4)KD 16 White Black colorway

Another iteration from the Team Bank or TB collection comes in white with slight hints of black. One can spot the similarities with the aforementioned black colorway when the contrast comes with opposite color blocks.

KD 16 White Black colorway (Image via Sneaker News)

The white TPU midsole panel is created for better support, while the outsole with an intricated pattern is crafted to have great traction. The EASY logo on the heel is dyed black, paying homage to 'easy money sniper.'

5) KD 16 Wolf Grey and White colorway

The last colorway from the TB collection takes the white and wolf-grey hues for the adornment. The mesh upper is dyed grey and white, and the same colored nubuck leather silhouette panel is extended from toe to heel.

KD 16 Wolf Grey and white colorway (Image via Sneaker News)

The white comes on the midsole, infused with the Zoom air technology. The intricated patterned outsole is painted wolf grey, while the white interrupts the mid part.

KD 16 peeped on the brand's roster in December 2022, and the first drop came in May. The 16th iteration from Kevin Durant's sneaker line has some intricated designs on the outsole, while the midfoot has the TPU, which is meant to provide better support.

These five colorways on the same sneaker model are slated to launch in the coming weeks of 2023. One can cop any of the pair for $160 from Nike or the selected retail stores.