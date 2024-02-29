Puma sneaker releases are widely anticipated. From performance-driven innovations to fashion-forward designs, March promises something for every Puma loyalist.

Puma is renowned for their unwavering commitment to creating items that push the boundaries of athletic performance, and the March releases will live up to this legacy. March promises kicks that embody the brand's commitment to staying ahead of the curve. One can expect reimaginations of timeless classics and footwear that are cultural expressions reflecting the brand's history

The carefully curated list below explores Puma releases for March 2024.

Every Puma sneaker launching in March 2024

1. Scoot Zeros Northern Lights Men's Basketball shoes

The Scoot Zeros Northern Lights Men's Basketball shoes (Image via Puma)

Designed to express Scoot Henderson's fast and disruptive play style on the basketball court, this pair of Puma sneakers embrace Puma's Jaws branding with a jaw-like rubber wrap on the outsole that reflects the basketball star's fierceness and tenacity.

Crafted from synthetic blend and textile materials, the shoes come in a multicolor of aqua blue, pink, black, white, and grey. The shoes feature lightweight EVA foam for cushioning, synthetic heel caps, anti-slip rubber outsole, and lace fastenings.

According to Puma, the shoe would be released on March 1, 2024, with a retail price of $100 on their online store.

2. Palermo men's sneakers

The Palermo men's sneakers (Image via Puma)

This pair is a reinvention of the classic Puma Palermo. Still retaining the T-toe construction its predecessor is known for, the pair comes in extra-bold color-blocking and premium materials.

Crafted from cow leather and synthetic materials, this pair comes in a white/grey/green colorway. They feature a low-top silhouette, PUMA branding details, suede Puma Formstrip, and lace closure.

According to Puma, the pair is expected to be released on March 1, 2024, at a retail price of $90 on the brand's online store.

3. PUMA-180 No Filter women's sneakers

The PUMA-180 No Filter women's sneakers (Image via Puma)

Puma collaborated with No Filter to produce this transformed classic with natural tones and a raw look that showcases the true silhouette without filters. This creation reinforces the belief that each perfect imperfection should be celebrated, as that is what makes an individual unique.

This pair of Puma sneakers is crafted from cow leather and suede materials and comes in a light brown colorway. They feature IMEVA and rubber midsoles, rubber outsoles, textile lining, and Puma Formstrips in Nubuck.

According to Puma, the shoes are expected to be released on March 1, 2024, at a retail price of $100 on the brand's online store.

4. Mayze stack XPL No Filter women's sneakers

The Mayze stack XPL No Filter women's sneakers (Image via Puma)

These Puma sneakers are from the No Filter and Puma collaboration. This pair of chunky sneakers is crafted from cow leather and textile materials and comes in a putty colorway. They feature suede uppers with leather overlays, mesh lining, suede Formstrip on their sides, tumbled leather heel panels, branded puma overlay, and lace closures.

According to Puma, they are expected to be released on March 1, 2024, at a retail price of $120 on the brand's online store.

5. Suede No Filter women's sneakers

The Suede No Filter women's sneakers (Image via Puma)

These Puma sneakers are also from the No Filter collaboration that celebrates authenticity and simplicity with natural, earthy tones. This pair is crafted from cow leather and textile materials and comes in a putty and white colorway. The pair features a suede upper, puma Formstrip in Nubuck, the Puma brand logo on the tongue and side panels, textile lining, mesh insole, and lace closure.

According to Puma, these shoes would be available on March 10, 2024, at a retail price of $75 on the brand's online store.

6. All-Pro NITRO Marcus Smart men's basketball shoes

The All-Pro NITRO Marcus Smart men's basketball shoes (Image via Puma)

These Puma sneakers were inspired by Marcus Smart's vibrant play style on the basketball court and are a player-exclusive product. Crafted from synthetic blend and textile materials, the shoes are dressed in a fluorescent blue and neon green colorway. They feature an engineered mesh upper, TPU Formstrip, NITROFOAM midsole, and a full coverage rubber outsole.

According to Puma, the shoes will be launched on March 12, 2024, at a retail price of $140 and will be available for sale on the brand's online store.

7. Palermo collection

The Palermo collection (Image via Puma)

The Palermo silhouette was launched in the early '80s and has since become a statement piece loved by sneakerheads worldwide. In March 2024, Puma will add three new colorways to the collection - lilac, alpine snow, and yellow/green. The shoes feature a suede upper with leather overlays, rubber outsole and midsoles, and lace closures.

According to Puma, they would be launched on March 14, 2024, at a retail price of $90 on the brand's online store.

Stay tuned for more updates on these Puma sneakers that are dropping soon.