Every sneaker collaboration dropping in February 2024

Sneaker collaborations are not a new phenomenon in the sneaker universe, as brands announce collaborative projects almost daily. Since the beginning of 2024, sneaker enthusiasts have witnessed a series of collaborations between various sneaker brands, releasing fashionable iterations of beloved silhouettes and new silhouettes altogether.

Just as January was rife with exciting sneaker collaborations, so will be the month of February. It promises a lineup of collaborations between brands, designers, and celebrities, including the Nike LeBron 4 "fruity pebbles," the Adidas Superstar clot white crystal sand sneakers, the New Balance 860v2 Aime Leon Dore "orange" sneakers, and others.

Sneaker collaborations to look out for in February 2024

1. The Nike x LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" sneakers

The Nike x LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" sneakers (Image via StockX)

This sneaker collaboration features an upper dressed in a white calfskin leather material, laying the foundation for the multicolored detailing that runs from the upper to the outsole to stand out. These mid-tops are expected to be released on February 23, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 250 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Adidas x CLOT Superstar "crystal sand" shoes

The Adidas x CLOT Superstar "crystal sand" shoes (Image via StockX)

These vintage-inspired kicks come in a dichromatic colored upper. It features a white leather base, contrasted by the black accents on the three stripes logo on the sides, likewise on the counter heel and tongue.

This sneaker collaboration designs are expected to be released on February 23, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 200 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. The New balance x Aime Leon Dore 860v2 orange

The New balance x Aime Leon Dore 860v2 orange (Image via StockX

These running shoes are crafted from breathable mesh material and are enveloped in a color scheme of orange, yellow, and black hues. The laces are featured in black and yellow hues, alongside the chunky outsole in yellow, orange, and black hues.

These athletic-built sneakers will be released on February 1, 2024, and will sell for a retail price of 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Nike x LeBron 21 "aragonite" sneakers

The Nike x LeBron 21 "aragonite" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These sneakers were the result of a collaboration between LeBron James and Nike, featuring a two-toned leather upper, in white and blue hues. The laces and tongues are both dressed in a light-blue hue, while deep brown accentuations can be seen on the side swoosh logos, tongue, and outsole.

These sneakers will be released on February 8, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 200 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The New balance x Aime Leon Dore 860V2 yellow

The New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 860V2 yellow (Image via StockX)

These sneaker collaboration iterations feature a yellow-colored mesh fabric, highlighted by greyish synthetic overlays. Also, the non-slip rubber outsole is featured in white, black, and cream colorway.

These New Balance low-tops are expected to be released on February 7, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

6. Adidas X Bad Bunny "Wonder White" sneakers

The Adidas X Bad Bunny "Wonder White" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These men's sneakers are designed from a combo of leather and mesh materials, enveloped in off-white and brown hues, respectively. Splashes of grey hue are seen on the tongue and laces, while the brand logo is embossed in a black hue on both sides of the shoes.

These Adidas x Bad Bunny sneakers will be sold for a retail price of 160 US dollars, upon their release in February 2024.

7. Nike x Kobe Proto "Radiant Emerald" shoes

The Nike x Kobe Proto "Radiant Emerald" shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These recent iterations of the Kobe Proto 8 collection feature a white mesh upper. It is detailed by the blue hue of the synthetic material embedded at the back, alongside the bluish detailing on the lining, heel tab, sole, tongue, and side of the sneakers.

These sneaker collaboration silhouettes will be sold for a retail price of 190 US dollars on the brand website, upon their release in February 2024.

8. The Nike x Kelvin Durant 4 Galaxy sneakers

The Nike x Kelvin Durant 4 Galaxy sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

These recent remakes of the 2012 OG feature a synthetic leather material in a white hue that covers the upper. It is coupled with a perforated leather strap, also in a white hue, highlighted by the orange-colored brand logo.

The Nike KD4 sneakers will be released on February 19, 2024, and sold for 200 US dollars on the brand's website.

Mark your calendars for these exciting sneaker collaborations and stay tuned for more updates.

