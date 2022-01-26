What is IsaBeall Quella's age? 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Brad Garrett marries longtime fiancé

Actor Brad Garrett recently revealed about his marriage to fiancé IsaBeall Quella. He disclosed that he tied the knot with IsaBeall back on November 11, 2021. While speaking to People, the Ratatouille star jokingly said:

“I married the love of my life. Her, not so much.”

The pair exchanged vows in Montecito, California, after postponing it four times because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a wildfire, and a mudslide. Garrett wore a suit by Di Stefano on his big day, and Quella was seen in a Reem Arca gown.

Meredith @KiwiBreeder Brad Garrett married his longtime girlfriend - love him & happy for him. He’s 61, she’s 37. Very common age difference between men & women. Are there any older men who like women their age? I mean of course there are but damn. I feel as tho I’m too old for men my age. Brad Garrett married his longtime girlfriend - love him & happy for him. He’s 61, she’s 37. Very common age difference between men & women. Are there any older men who like women their age? I mean of course there are but damn. I feel as tho I’m too old for men my age.

The couple met at Vose Art Gallery in 2008 where IsaBeall was working.

They dated for seven years and got engaged in December 2015 in the Winston Churchill suite of the Luxe Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. Folk singer Marc Cohn played their favorite songs on the piano during the occasion.

They are currently residents of Malibu with their two dogs, Ivy and Chester. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2015 about the age difference between him and his wife, the Stuart Little 2 actor said:

“I’m with someone now who’s a little young. We had an AMBER Alert the other night when we went to the movies.”

About Brad Garrett's wife: Age, career, net worth, and more

Brad Garret, born on April 14, 1960, in the United States, secretly wed IsaBeall Quella, who is 37 years old. She is mostly known for her performances in Frozen Love and Single Parents in 2018.

IsaBeall Quella became a familiar name after her engagement to Brad Garrett (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Quella is popular for her long blonde hair and alluring blue eyes. She is an avid traveler, animal lover, and a pure vegetarian. She is active on Instagram with around 1,218 followers.

She also runs a blog called Fake Blonde Real Life. The blog states that it aims to inspire happiness and well-being, promote personal growth, global awareness, and nourishment for the mind, body, and soul.

IsaBeall’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000 and her career as an actress is her primary source of income. Further details on her family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

She gained recognition following her engagement and marriage to Brad Garrett. As mentioned earlier, the pair kept their marriage a secret and did not unveil anything for a long time.

Brad Garrett’s relationship history

The 61-year-old first proposed to his girlfriend Jill Diven in 1998 and they tied the knot in May 1999. They were the parents of two children, son Maxwell and daughter Hope.

Brad and Jill separated in 2005 as the latter filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2007.

