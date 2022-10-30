"Everybody wants to spot me": Bobby Cannavale opens up on The Watcher's popularity

Actor Bobby Cannavale, who recently appeared in Netflix's The Watcher, opened up about the popularity of the show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He told Fallon that he gets an idea of how popular a show or film has become by the way people ''treat'' him at the gym. He said,

"I can tell if something's big by how I'm treated, like, at the gym. You know, I mean, like, everybody wants to spot me."

He also spoke about what drove him to the story of The Watcher, among other things, in the interview.

Bobby Cannavale played the role of Dean Brannock, alongside Naomi Watts, who portrayed his wife, Nora Brannock, in the movie. The show garnered massive popularity on Netflix among true-crime lovers.

Bobby Cannavale says people want to talk about The Watcher's ending with him

Bobby Cannavale further said that ever since The Watcher premiered on Netflix, people at the gym have been talking to him about the series. He also said,

"People come right up to you and tell you what they thought of the ending."

He also shared his thoughts on the true story that the show is based on, and how it garnered people's interest.

"You know what? I think that story is really cool. And it's just that one story in New York magazine, the source of this. And it's been read so many times. So I think, like, there's somethin' about it, I think it's really about fear and about powerlessness and, like, I think the actual event, to me, isn't that interesting, they never found out who did it."

He further stated that people are obsessed with the show because of their fear.

"But yet, people are obsessed with it. I think they're obsessed with it because that feeling of powerlessness, of being having something taken away from you and not knowing who's doing it frightening, it's terrifying."

Bobby Cannavale received high praise from viewers and critics alike for his performance in The Watcher.

Apart from the Netflix series, Cannavale has appeared in quite a few popular shows and films like Mr. Robot, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Homecoming, and Woody Allen's acclaimed drama, Blue Jasmine, to name a few.

Cannavale was also recently seen in Andrew Dominik's controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, as the legendary baseball star Joe DiMaggio. He's reportedly set to star alongside Robert De Niro in Tony Spiridakis' upcoming comedy flick, Inappropriate Behavior.

The Watcher stars Cannavale, Naomi Watts, and Jennifer Coolidge

The Watcher focuses on the Brannock family who move to their dream house in New Jersey. However, their lives take a devastating turn after they move into the new house as they soon start receiving creepy letters from an anonymous stalker. As per Netflix's official YouTube channel, the synopsis of the film series:

"After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey."

It stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Coolidge, among many others, in major roles. The series received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, with many criticizing the plot-points and direction.

The Watcher is available for streaming on Netflix.

