The Watcher cast list: Who plays the real-life Broaddus couple in Netflix thriller?

One of the most anticipated thrillers of recent times, The Watcher is an upcoming Netflix series that follows the events that unfold when a family begins receiving threatening letters soon after moving into their new home. The series derives its name from the stalker who wrote the letters and signed them as the "Watcher."

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will be playing the Brannocks in the series, who are likely based on the real-life Broaddus couple who were terrorized.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, The Watcher is slated to release on Netflix on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12 am PT.

The Watcher: This Naomi Watts-starrer promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience

The intense and eerie trailer for The Watcher kicks off with a swift yet effective introduction to the Brannocks, and shows them moving into their new home. While everything seems to be normal at first, things take a dark run once the family settles in. A sense of ominous foreboding is evident right from the very first letter, which arrives in the mail and reads:

"This message will not be the last. I am the Watcher."

Grim, intimidating, and, at times, outright scary, the trailer packs quite the punch and seems to promise viewers an engaging experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The series is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a real-life couple who were terrorized by an anonymous stalker after they moved into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014. The letters they received were so intimidating that the Broadduses eventually ended up selling the house.

While there is speculation that they still live in Westfield, their exact whereabouts are unknown.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of the series reads:

"Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they've inherited a nightmare."

Here's a look at the cast of the show.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Known for her roles in King Kong, Mulholland Drive, The Ring, and The Desperate Hour, Naomi Watts will be seen playing Nora Brannock in The Watcher. Brannock is a fictionalized version of the real-life Maria Broaddus.

A British actress whose career began in television, Watts eventually transitioned to the big screen and, following a string of supporting roles, began to deliver notable performances, beginning with Mulholland Drive, which was released in 2001.

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Bobby Cannavale is an American actor best known for his roles in TV shows and films such as Third Watch, Vinyl, Mr. Robot, Danny Collins, and Ant-Man. He will be seen as Dean Brannock, the fictionalized version of Derek Broaddus in The Watcher.

Beginning his career without any formal acting training, Cannavale went on to bag the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2005, for his role Will & Grace. In 2013, he won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for his role in Boardwalk Empire.

Other key members of the cast

Mia Farrow🇺🇦 @MiaFarrow Off to the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’. Its on #Netflix as of tonight. . Do watch us. Off to the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Watcher’. Its on #Netflix as of tonight. . Do watch us. https://t.co/LayW7uBcHh

Starring alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale are Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, and Margo Martindale.

The Watcher is based on an article titled The Haunting of a Dream Home. It was written by Reeves Wiedeman for New York Magazine's The Cut.

With all that's out there so far, it looks like true-crime junkies are in for a solid watch, and Ryan Murphy has another feather in store for his cap following the wildly successful and critically acclaimed Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

All episodes of The Watcher are slated to drop on Netflix on October 13, 2022.

