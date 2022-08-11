Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard - Where is fashion mogul Peter Nygard now?

WARNING: This article contains graphic content related to s*xual violence.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard, also known as Evil by Design: Surviving Nygard, is a three-part documentary series, based on a CBC podcast. The documentary, which is set to premiere on August 12, 2022, features the crimes of disgraced Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Peter Nygard has been accused of preying on women in the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas for over 40 years. He allegedly used his businesses to lure women and young girls into s*xual encounters with him and his associates.

In 2020, he was arrested in Winnipeg on various charges of s*xual assault and forcible confinement. He will be extradited to the U.S. once the Canadian charges are addressed. Nygard, 81, is presently being held in a Toronto jail awaiting trial.

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will tell the story of the victims of the media mogul, who managed to silence their voices for decades using money and power.

However, with the rise of the #MeToo movement, many women came forward to accuse Nygard of s*xual assault, s*x trafficking, trafficking of minors, and forcible confinement.

Since his arrest in Winnipeg in late 2020, Nygard remains in prison after being denied bail. Canada's justice minister, David Lametti, took to Twitter to inform the world that Nygard would be surrendered for extradition once proceedings against him in a Toronto court conclude. He faces s*xual assault and forcible confinement charges in Canada.

Due to publication bans, none of the arguments or evidence presented in court can be revealed, nor can the identities of the accusers be disclosed. However, Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will feature stories from survivors.

So far, none of the charges against Nygard have been proven in court and he continues to maintain his innocence.

Nygard stepped down as the chairman of Nygard International in 2020 following a raid on his New York headquarters by the FBI. The company has since filed for bankruptcy. Nine Nygard International companies have been placed in court-appointed receivership since March 2020.

Most recently, a Manitoba judge rejected Nygard's request to use money from his companies currently in receivership to pay his criminal defense lawyers.

Who is Peter Nygard?

Born on July 24, 1941, Peter Nygard is a Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul who founded the Winnipeg-based women's apparel company Nygard International. The Starz documentary Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard will cover his fall from grace, which came about when multiple accusations of s*xual assault and trafficking began piling against him.

In 2019, Bahamas police began investigating six allegations of r*pe made against Nygard. In November 2020, 10 women filed a class-action lawsuit against him in New York. In April 2020, 36 new women joined the class-action, followed by 11 more women in June 2020, bringing the total number to 57.

In August 2020, the class-action suit was reportedly placed on hold while the criminal investigation was going on. On December 15, 2020, Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg for extradition to the U.S., facing charges of s*x trafficking.

Charged with a nine-count federal indictment and facing multiple lawsuits, Nygard continues to deny any wrongdoing. Two new complainants in Toronto came forward in June 2022, raising the accusations against him to 11 counts of s*xual assault, ranging from the late 1980s to mid-2000s.

A Dateline NBC special covering his crimes featured accusers, employees, and family of the media mogul alleging of throwing "pamper parties" at his estate in the Bahamas, where models and other women were invited. It was there that he would allegedly drug them and then assault them.

To follow up on the case and learn more about the survivors' stories, catch Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard on August 12, 2022, on Starz.

