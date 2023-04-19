"EVIL Pure EVIL": Why do fans think Margaret Josephs is setting Melissa and Joe Gorga up to be fired from RHONJ?

The previous season of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) saw a lot of drama with secrets being revealed and housewives being confronted. RHONJ star Margaret Josephs recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) where she discussed a lot of things. This included Teresa Guidice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas' marriage, which took place on October 25, 2022, and will be featured in the show's season 13 finale.

While the wedding was quite a big deal, some of Teresa's co-stars were missing from the wedding, including Melissa and Joe Gorga. During her appearance on WWHL, Josephs discussed why Melissa and Joe decided not to attend Teresa's wedding. Following the season 12 finale of the show, which aired in April 2022, Margaret expressed her support for Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

Meanwhile, in the season finale of the previous season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, quite a lot of drama took place. However, it was the feud between Teresa and Margaret that stood out to the fans. Margaret, on the other hand, was also involved in rumors about Teresa's new husband Luis Ruelas. She accused Luis of being a s*x addict.

However, that wasn't all. Fans believe that Margaret Josephs is setting up Melissa and Joe Gorga to lose their jobs at RHONJ as she reportedly shared a cheating rumor about Melissa.

After watching the episode, fans took to Twitter to call Margaret "pure evil."

Has RHONJ star Margaret Joseph revealed that Melissa Gorga is cheating on her husband?

Throughout the entire season 12 of the show, Margaret Joseph remained by Melissa Gorga's side. Hence, fans weren't able to grasp the fact that Margaret would even gossip about her.

However, according to Margaret's former best friend, Laura Marasca Jensen, that seems to be the case. Allegedly, Melissa cheated on Joe with actor Nick Barraota.

Laura spoke to Page Six and said that Josephs told her about the cheating rumor and added that Margaret was gossiping about Melissa and Nick a few years ago.

Laura stated that she never intended for anyone to be hurt and all she wanted to do was to talk to Melissa alone and let her know what was being said about her. Laura added that wanted to talk as she felt like she wasn't the only one who knew about rumors. Jensen added that she doesn't believe Margaret just told her about the rumor.

In the past, Margaret Joseph denied expressing any comment on the matter after it was revealed. There was no confirmation as to whether the allegations about Melissa Gorga cheating on Joe were true or not. In that case, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga may encounter some complications.

Since RHONJ stars are expected to portray everything happening in their lives, the fact that they did not reveal this may affect the audience and the franchise at large.

Does Margaret Josephs intend to fire Melissa and Joe Gorga from RHONJ?

Over the course of the current season of RHONJ, there have been several controversies and issues. While some of them have been resolved, others have only taken a turn for the worse. One such controversy that fans can see is the one that might be brewing between Margaret and Melissa.

After watching the latest episode of WWHL with host Andy Cohen that featured Margaret Josephs, RHONJ fans slammed Josephs. While some said that Margaret should be fired, others said that Margaret only cared about herself and had no loyalties to anyone but herself.

Travelle @shellieabq @BravoWWHL Of course she supports it. She loves the discourse between them. @BravoWWHL Of course she supports it. She loves the discourse between them.

SouthernGirl @sharonyvettel @BravoWWHL Shame on you all not supporting family!! @BravoWWHL Shame on you all not supporting family!!

Banksie @Banksie95187506 @BravoWWHL No one cares about her opinion. Stick to paying your bills instead perhaps @BravoWWHL No one cares about her opinion. Stick to paying your bills instead perhaps

Lindsey @Lindsey48201832 So it’s true Melissa be doing too much listening to Marge having her in her she mind as well say she the sister in-law so I do believe she kissed that dude all because of Marge 🤔 🤷🏻‍♀️🍾🥂🤓 @BravoWWHL Dang she evil as F .So it’s true Melissa be doing too much listening to Marge having her in hershe mind as well say she the sister in-law so I do believe she kissed that dude all because of Marge 🤔🤷🏻‍♀️🍾🥂🤓 @BravoWWHL Dang she evil as F . 😒 So it’s true Melissa be doing too much listening to Marge having her in her 👂 she mind as well say she the sister in-law so I do believe she kissed that dude all because of Marge 🤔😒🤷🏻‍♀️🍾🥂🤓

dark Joker @figures_1 🏼 PLEASE !!. @BravoWWHL i can’t stand trout mouth . margaret josephs is vomit. she speaks diarrhea of the mouth and we had enough of her. fire her and her pigtails🏼 PLEASE !!. @BravoWWHL i can’t stand trout mouth . margaret josephs is vomit. she speaks diarrhea of the mouth and we had enough of her. fire her and her pigtails 🙏🏼 PLEASE !!.

Viktor @ViktorMARTI @BravoWWHL Margaret needs to worry about her own family. They hate her. @BravoWWHL Margaret needs to worry about her own family. They hate her.

espa @Erica78644394 @BravoWWHL Magrat has no loyalty to anyone but herself. She went because she wanted to preserve her spot on NJ for the next season. Now that that’s over, she can backslide. @BravoWWHL Magrat has no loyalty to anyone but herself. She went because she wanted to preserve her spot on NJ for the next season. Now that that’s over, she can backslide.

Season 12 of RHONJ ended with a fight between Teresa and Margaret, and there has been no resolution to the issues between the two. Margaret was also seen getting into an argument with the show's newcomer Jennifer. The former also seemed to have taken offense at something Danielle had said.

Episode 11 of season 13 of the long-running reality show aired on April 18, 2023, and the next episode will air on Bravo on April 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes