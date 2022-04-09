EXO's Lay net worth in 2022: Earnings and lifestyle

EXO's Lay Zhang has officially left SM Entertainment and fans are curious to know more about the Chinese K-pop singer. The former EXO member has been a popular figure in South Korea and China. Hence, EXO-L and K-pop fans are curious to know about Lay's net worth, projects, and future commitments. Indeed, the singer and actor enjoys a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his impressive net worth. More than that, EXO's Lay is a successful entrepreneur, adding extra bucks to his name. Besides music, Lay is also popular in the endorsement world and has been associated with some of the biggest brands.

Before debuting with EXO in 2012, Lay had his fair share of participation in the entertainment industry. Born Zhang Yixing, SM Entertainment launched him under the stage name Lay, based on a Chinese fictional character from a Taiwanese drama who is talented and likes music a lot.

His list of accomplishments recommends having a deeper look at Lay's net worth, career, and achievements.

EXO's Lay net worth explored

EXO's Lay is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million. The Chinese megastar and K-pop idol's sizable earnings are credited to his many talents. However, his main source of income is through his career as an EXO member. The extremely gorgeous idol also acts as the main dancer of the boy group, building a loyal fanbase for himself. Not to forget, EXO is also one of the best selling groups in South Korea.

Apart from his activities as an EXO member, Lay has also established himself in his home country, China. The I'm Coming singer gained fame after debuting on the big screen with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. His credit list also includes Ex-Files 2: The Backup Strikes Back, Royal Treasure, Oh My God, The Mystic Nine Side Story: Flowers Bloom In February, Cars 3, The Island, For Love With You, and more. Reportedly, Lay earned a significant amount while starring in all these hit films. Apart from movies, Lay is also a huge TV star with roles in multiple C-dramas.

Furthermore, Lay earns his money through royalty for composing hit songs such as Monodrama, I'm Coming, Promise, Pray, Alone, and more.

His recent accomplishments include his latest album Producer, which majorly reflects on his growth and journey as an artist. It also showcased his life after establishing the Chromosome Entertainment Group in October 2020.

The EXO member proved his popularity after the release of his highly anticipated physical album, Lit. Reportedly, the copies were sold out in six seconds.

Lay's Endorsements, Influence, and Lifestyle

Valentino @MaisonValentino



#ValentinoNewsstand Brand Ambassador @layzhang was photographed for the June cover story of GQ China in looks including formalwear from #ValentinoGardenBlack paired with the Valentino Garavani #OneStudSneaker Brand Ambassador @layzhang was photographed for the June cover story of GQ China in looks including formalwear from #ValentinoGardenBlack paired with the Valentino Garavani #OneStudSneaker#ValentinoNewsstand https://t.co/HY9ULrx6bz

Besides being an artist and the head of his own entertainment group, EXO's Lay can also be dubbed as an endorsement king with major brand deals under his name. He has been named the official face of multiple brands including Biotherm Homme! Chaumet, Tencent, Pizza Hut, Tide, H&M, MAC, Converse, Daniel Wellington, and Calvin Klein. As per reports, Lay is associated with 30 brand deals. In addition to this, he became the first Chinese representative of the Italian luxury fashion brand, Valentino.

The Lit hitmaker definitely enjoys a lavish lifestyle.The singer is also a philanthropic person as he makes contributions to help people through charities and other humanitarian work. Among a list of many, his most renowned philanthropic act was donating 15 ambulances during the BAZAAR Stars' Charity Night in 2017.

Lay Zhang has successfully made a name for himself globally with his talent and thoughtful acts. Now he has is on a quest for a new beginning after leaving SM Entertainment. Fans look forward to his new projects as a rebranded artist and former EXO member.

